Hudson-Webber Foundation awards $2.9M to Detroit neighborhoods, Black orgs

What's happening: The Hudson-Webber Foundation Board of Trustees has approved nearly $2.9 million in grants to support initiatives that strengthen Detroit’s built environment, foster inclusive economic growth, and advance racial equity and civic engagement.



Why it's important: These grants will fund key projects that enhance public spaces, stabilize neighborhoods, and expand access to capital for historically underrepresented communities, youth justice reform efforts and comprehensive election coverage for Detroit voters. Through these strategic investments, the foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering a more equitable and prosperous Detroit.



Who made it: Organizations receiving funding are Black Leaders Detroit, Council of Michigan Foundations, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Develop Detroit, Inc., Eastern Market Corporation, Invest Detroit, Michigan Center for Youth Justice, Midtown Detroit, Inc., New Detroit and The Center for Michigan. The funding enables new and ongoing projects to address the evolving needs of Detroit communities, while also enhancing the impact of the Foundation’s traditional funding strategies.



How it will impact: “These investments reflect Hudson-Webber Foundation’s deep commitment to Detroit’s people and neighborhoods,” said Donald Rencher, President & CEO of the Hudson-Webber Foundation. “By investing in critical areas such as neighborhood stabilization, economic inclusion, public safety and civic engagement, we are supporting the organizations and leaders who are making a tangible impact in our communities. Whether it’s strengthening the riverfront as a world-class public space, expanding access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, or ensuring Detroiters are informed and engaged in the electoral process, these initiatives help build a stronger, more inclusive city for all.”

Read more articles by Aaron Foley. Aaron Foley is managing editor of Model D. Follow him on twitter Aaron Foley is managing editor of Model D. Follow him on twitter @aaronkfoley