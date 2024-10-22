Community celebrates completion of two-year renovation project for this Northwest Detroit park

What’s happening:
The completion of a two-year project that unfolded in three phases was celebrated in Detroit’s Crary/St. Mary’s neighborhood late last week. And the reason for busting out those big scissors used to cut that ceremonial ribbon? A total of $750,000 worth of renovations made to Kelley Park.
Kelley Park is located at 15825 Oakfield Ave. in Detroit.
What it is:
Kelley Park is a 4.5-acre park on the city’s Northwest side, characterized by the city as underutilized open space save for some old and obsolete swing sets and play equipment prior to the renovations. It’s named for David P. Kelley Jr., a resident of the neighborhood who was killed in action during World War II.
What it’s become:
Renovations were informed by community input meetings and unfolded in three phases, with Phase 1 adding a new picnic shelter in 2023. The second phase was completed in summer 2024, including the addition of new playground equipment, an outdoor fitness area, horseshoe courts, and more. The third and final phase wrapped this fall with the addition of a new dog park.
How they did it:
Three funding sources covered the $750,000 in renovations made to Kelley Park, including the City of Detroit, a Wayne County Parks millage, and the Gilbert Family Foundation.
Why it’s important:
"I grew up playing basketball at this park and I watched my children along with the children of this neighborhood play here. Now with this transformation, I'm looking forward to current and future families to be able to enjoy this park like we did," says Daniel Ferguson III, a representative of the Brothers of Kelley Park
nonprofit. "Our organization looks forward to working with the city and the county in all endeavors at Kelley Park."
