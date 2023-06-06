New pocket park planned in NW Goldberg neighborhood

What’s happening:
A vacant corner lot in the NW Goldberg neighborhood is set to become the site of a new pocket park, this thanks to efforts from the NW Goldberg Cares
community development corporation (CDC). The successful activation of the site would become the sixth park created by the CDC, moving the organization closer to its goal of building 20 public community greenspaces in its neighborhood by the end of 2025.
What it is:
The McGraw Mini-Park project will transform a vacant lot at the intersection of McGraw Avenue and 16th Street into a 2,200 sq. ft. pocket park. Amenities are to include a walking path, benches and other seating options, fencing, and plants, greenery, and landscaping. The Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman
, renowned for his works of public art, has been tapped to create a large, climbable sculpture as the park’s centerpiece. Wellness programming, including meditation, yoga, and additional events, is also planned.
Big picture:
The McGraw Mini-Park will become the sixth public park created by NW Goldberg Cares as it aims to complete its goal of building 20 community greenspaces in the neighborhood by the end of 2025. Their most recent success includes the completion of Curtis Jones Park
in October 2022.
How they’re doing it:
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has accepted the McGraw Mini-Park project into its Public Spaces Community Places initiative. Should organizers successfully raise $11,000 through a crowdfunding campaign by Friday, July 7, the MEDC will contribute an $11,000 matching grant.
The McGraw Mini-Park crowdfunding campaign is being hosted on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform, which is available online
.
Why it’s important:
“We are excited to use the PSCP matching grant program to make our sixth park in our community a reality,” NW Goldberg Cares Founder and Executive Director Daniel A. Washington says in a statement. “We are proud believers in the power of crowdfunding and public spaces to create opportunity for everyone.”
