MoGo Detroit offers free monthly pass in response to COVID-19

In an effort to help Detroiters get around safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit bike share program MoGo is offering its monthly pass for free starting March 30.

“These are challenging times for all of us,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director of MoGo in a statement. “Whether you are an essential employee who needs to get to work or are looking to add some physical activity to your day, MoGo is here to continue serving the needs of our community.”

Riders can sign up for MoGo’s free monthly pass via the Transit app or MoGo’s website. Additionally, all current monthly pass holders will renew this month for free. MoGo’s monthly pass is good for 30 days and provides an unlimited number of station-to-station trips up to 30 minutes. Trips longer than 30 minutes are subject to overage fees.

With 480 bikes at 44 stations, MoGo says it is taking precautions to keep equipment safe, such as thoroughly cleaning handlebars and seats as well as docking points and kiosks.

Bike share ridership has increased in major cities like New York where residents are opting for two wheels instead of public transportation.