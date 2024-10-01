From Corktown to 8 Mile: Two major Detroit redevelopment projects receive design awards

What’s happening:
The redevelopment and revitalization of two historic sites on opposite ends of town have each received recognition for what community stakeholders have accomplished in Detroit, with Corktown’s Roosevelt Park and the new Jason Hargrove Transit Center at the former State Fairgrounds each receiving design awards recently.
Roosevelt Park and Michigan Central in Corktown.In Corktown:
Roosevelt Park was built between 1919 and 1921 on a 13-acre site in front of a still new Michigan Central Station, which itself opened in 1913. Spurred by Ford’s massive redevelopment of Michigan Central, the City of Detroit used $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reinvigorate the park, eliminating roadways and adding new landscaping and gardens, swings, tables, and walking paths.
Recognition received:
The Keep Michigan Beautiful
nonprofit, which promotes and celebrates beautification and restoration efforts in communities statewide, has announced that the City’s General Services Department is receiving their 2024 President’s Award, the organization’s highest honor. That award will be presented at KMB’s annual awards banquet in October.
And on Sept. 12, the Michigan Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects
recognized the Roosevelt Park renovations with a Merit award for overall design.
What they’re saying:
“I couldn’t be prouder of the recognition Detroit’s Parks are receiving. We have a talented group of landscape architects, planners, horticulturalist and park practitioners in our maintaining these spaces,” says Crystal Perkins, City of Detroit General Services Director. “To get these awards really exemplifies all the hard work we’ve been doing to build on and improve our parks.”
Roosevelt Park is located in front of Michigan Central in Detroit
.
Inside the Jason Hargrove Transit Center.On 8 Mile:
Located on the old State Fairgrounds next to Meijer on 8 Mile Road is the newly opened Jason Hargrove Transit Center, an adaptive reuse of the historic Dairy Cattle Building first built in 1924. The former cow shed has been reimagined as a secondary hub for the Detroit Department of Transportation bus network and a transfer hub for the suburban SMART bus network. The 52,000 sq. ft. facility opened in 2024 after a $31 million redevelopment, providing bus riders and workers a range of amenities and shelter from the elements.
Recognition received:
The Engineering News-Record
has awarded the redevelopment with a Regional Best Project Award in the airport/transit category. The organization publishes a weekly magazine that is highly-regarded by the construction industry worldwide, and bestows its awards each year to projects throughout both the United States and Mexico.
What they’re saying:
“The Jason Hargrove Transit Center was a challenging project because we were taking a beloved historic building used for the Michigan State Fair and adapting it into a state-of-the-art transit center,” says Detroit Building Authority Director Tyrone Clifton. “I am very proud of the team, led by Deputy DBA Director Donna Rice, who created a magnificent facility for DDOT passengers and drivers. We are proud to also have partnered with minority owned contractors to design a unique facility that meets the needs of today while paying homage to the building’s rich history.”
The Jason Hargrove Transit Center is located at 1121 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit.
