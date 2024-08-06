Grand openings: Self-care and wellness center in Eastern Market, childcare facility in Morningside

What’s happening:
City officials gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbons on two new Detroit businesses over the past few days. A child care center in the Morningside neighborhood and a self-care and wellness retreat center in Eastern Market each celebrated their grand openings on July 31 and Aug. 2, respectively.
Both businesses were recipients of Motor City Match
grants, an ongoing program to assist entrepreneurs in opening brick-and-mortar locations in the city.
Sheri Williams, founder of Agape Love Child Care Center, and Mayor Mike Duggan.
Fresh faces:
Sheri Williams first opened Agape Love Child Care Center as an in-home childcare center from her Detroit home, before moving the business to an East Warren Avenue storefront with plans for continued expansion. Williams has partnered with Matrix Early Head Start on the expansion, providing Agape with access to new educational materials and more resources. Agape offers wrap-around services to children ranging from six-weeks- to five-years-old, with Williams placing a special emphasis on literacy and the arts.
“The name (Agape) came from God’s unconditional love that he gave his son, so our motto here is ‘love is our guide, and learning is fun.’ If love is our guide, we’re going to be patient, gentle, kind and nurturing; we’re going to be all those characteristics of love,” says Williams. “If they feel loved and cared for, then they’re going to thrive more, listen more, develop more, grow more, and they’re going to have a healthy self-esteem.”
Agape Love Child Care Center is located at 16225 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit
.
Kim Yokely, center, founder of Kimochi Detroit.
And ancient knowledge:
Celebrating its opening in Eastern Market was Kimochi Detroit, a self-care and wellness retreat center founded by Detroit native Kim Yokely. The licensed massage therapist and reflexologist traveled to more than 20 countries as she studied various methods of massage, yoga, meditation, and therapy. Kimochi offers traditional reflexology, massage therapy, acupressure, Shiatsu, yoga, Chi Gong, sound therapy, and monthly plant-based cooking classes, as well as special event space.
“I want to see Detroit known as a wellness city. I want to give our city something (of its own), so we don’t have to go to Bloomfield Hills and Rochester Hills,” Yokely says. “I know I’m here to spread this ancient knowledge before I go.”
Kimochi Detroit is located at 1337 Division St., Ste. 204, in Detroit
.
