Carter Kits help first responders take better care of patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder

North Country Community Mental Health and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health provide Carter Kits to first responders. The kits contain sensory items that help distract children with Autism Spectrum Disorder from the stress of being involved in an emergency situation.

Carter Kits

Carter Kit items relieve stress and keep a patient busy.

Carter Kit earmuffs soothe patients highly sensitive to loud noise.

Carter Kits help first responders care for children with autism.

Paramedic and EMS director Brenda Willson, left, talks Carter Kits with EMT Jamie Dean, right

The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the

