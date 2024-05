Elevate grants help small Michigan businesses level up

This series, Block by Block, is supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, IFF, and CEDAM, and follows emerging and diverse developers building affordable housing in Michigan.

Thanks to a $20,000 Elevate grant, Mushroom House Tours expanded capacity with six-person, electric, open-air trams, parked here in front of two of the mushroom houses.

Mushroom House Tours won the “Excellence in Tourism” award from the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce in 2021.