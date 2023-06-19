Michigan’s community mental health providers serve the unhoused

The people photographed for this story voluntarily agreed to have their photos taken and their words used.

“I'm a Chicago native. I live in the Battle Creek Shelter. I’m trying to be positive and encourage others,” Richard Evans, 62.

“I was born in upstate New York. I have lived in the Battle Creek area for 55 years. I fell on hard times and live on the street.” Kevin Robert O’Brien, 59.

“After moving from Texas, I was raised in Detroit by my grandmother. I moved to Battle Creek after meeting a girl on Facebook. I live in the Battle Creek Shelter even though it’s not safe.” Charlie McDonald, 32.