Summertime is “a time of possibilities” and challenges for autistic kids and adults

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.

OUCARES day camps create a space where autistic kids don’t feel judged, gain some independence from parents, and interact with peers.

For families with autistic children, summer break creates opportunities for fun and family adventures along with the challenges of changing routines and childcare. Belinda Lee, the Autism of Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) health and wellness lead, encourages families to take a positive approach.



Belinda Lee



Lee notes that physical activity is great for stress relief, burning calories, and releasing endorphins.



“Adding the additional activities and being outdoors to play and connect with others makes better brain chemistry,” she says.



However, summer break can be a very difficult time for parents of children with autism — and autistic individuals themselves.



“They really thrive on routines,” says Joanna Lofton, AAoM outreach manager and community resource specialist. “During the summer, when that routine is actually suspended or interrupted, those children often experience a loss of learning. Also, some individuals may present with new challenging behaviors because there is too much makes it really difficult for everyone in the household.”

Joanna Lofton

As school-year routines are put to rest, Lee advises parents to create new activities and schedules to take their place. When a new adventure is in the works, careful planning and ample preparation are the keys to a positive experience.



“It's that balancing act, taking the time to engage in novel activities at a slower pace, but just like what we see for most people, you want to stimulate the brain, new activities do just that,” Lee says. “Even though many autistic people crave that stability, they also want to be like everybody else. This is your window to give them the time and space they need to engage in different things and to explore at their own pace.”



Another challenge for parents working outside the home is childcare, which Lofton admits is almost nonexistent for children with special needs. While summer camps and programs abound, few include the accommodations that autistic children need or staff trained on how to interact with their special needs.



“It can be really, really difficult to find a place for summer activities where staff understand autistic children, know how to actually integrate them in their program, and keep them safe,” Lofton says. If you are a parent who's having an issue with your job, that becomes another challenge.”

Physical activity is great for stress relief, burning calories, and releasing endorphins.

Summer camps that make the cut



That’s not to say families can’t find good summer programs for their autistic kids. Oakland University (OU) hosts a stellar summer day camp for autistic kids ages 3 to 18. What began in 2004 as one recreational youth soccer program for about 20 families,



“We offer several different activities for each camp to get the kids active and keep them moving around campus. We also go to an Oakland County Park for one of the days to do a little field trip,” says Becca Allard, OUCARES program coordinator. “We do our best to meet every camper where they're at by evaluating each camper ahead of time to more familiarize ourselves with their needs.”



The day camps create a safe space for autistic children and young adults to enjoy recreational and social activities with their peers, feel a sense of belonging, and maintain, rather than lose, skills learned during the school year.



“We try to make it fun. That's the whole point of a camp,” Allard says. “While they might need a little bit more accommodation for some activities, we want to just provide that space where they can grow. They are building friendships with peers that are at the same level that they're at.”



Becca Allard



“I think the more that they're able to see that they're not alone, the more confidence that's built, the more they realize, ‘There are other people like me, too,'” she says. “Having a space where they can be around others even though experiences may be different, that's okay.”



The



“When parents go to look at new places, ask upfront, ‘Can you accommodate this? Do you have people who are willing to take the time to care for my loved one?’ Avoid the situation where your child is in what they feel is a totally foreign environment,” Lee says. “If they get overloaded and have a meltdown, that's not productive for anyone.”



Summer is the perfect time for swimming lessons, starting as young as two-years-old

Family fun



When considering vacations or even smaller summer activities, Lofton recommends doing a lot of preparation. Look for activities and destinations that are the best fit for the child.



“If you’re going to the grandparents in another state, you've got to prepare the family that you're going to visit, too,” she says. “You've got to prepare everybody else and make sure everybody is using the same kinds of tools, the same techniques, so that you aren't confusing that particular child.”



Pack familiar toys, games, headphones, and other familiar soothing items. Prepare the child for what they can expect ahead of time with



“Because autism can affect all five senses of the body at different levels, you have to think about where you're taking that child on vacation,” Lofton says. “How is it going to affect all five of their senses? Is the location going to be overstimulating? Is there going to be some place for them to wind down to reorganize themselves?”



Make water safety a priority



Drowning is the leading cause of death for autistic children of all ages. A







For more ideas on summer activities for autistic children and adults, reach out to an



Estelle Slootmaker, a working writer since 1992, spends most workdays as a journalist and book editor, writes poetry, and has a historical nonfiction and children's picture book in the works. You can contact her at [email protected].



Photos by RDNE, Hamza Yaich, and Kindelmedia via Pexels.com. Joanna Lofton and Belinda Lee photos courtesy AAOM.



Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.





For families with autistic children, summer break creates opportunities for fun and family adventures along with the challenges of changing routines and childcare. Belinda Lee, the Autism of Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) health and wellness lead, encourages families to take a positive approach.“Summertime is a time of possibilities,” Lee says. “There's more free time. So, for someone who's on the autism spectrum, having additional time and flexibility also means ensuring that accommodations are appropriately put into place so the entire family can safely experience new and exciting recreational opportunities. It’s also a great way to connect with the community.”Lee notes that physical activity is great for stress relief, burning calories, and releasing endorphins.“Adding the additional activities and being outdoors to play and connect with others makes better brain chemistry,” she says.However, summer break can be a very difficult time for parents of children with autism — and autistic individuals themselves.“They really thrive on routines,” says Joanna Lofton, AAoM outreach manager and community resource specialist. “During the summer, when that routine is actually suspended or interrupted, those children often experience a loss of learning. Also, some individuals may present with new challenging behaviors because there is too much makes it really difficult for everyone in the household.”As school-year routines are put to rest, Lee advises parents to create new activities and schedules to take their place. When a new adventure is in the works, careful planning and ample preparation are the keys to a positive experience.“It's that balancing act, taking the time to engage in novel activities at a slower pace, but just like what we see for most people, you want to stimulate the brain, new activities do just that,” Lee says. “Even though many autistic people crave that stability, they also want to be like everybody else. This is your window to give them the time and space they need to engage in different things and to explore at their own pace.”Another challenge for parents working outside the home is childcare, which Lofton admits is almost nonexistent for children with special needs. While summer camps and programs abound, few include the accommodations that autistic children need or staff trained on how to interact with their special needs.“It can be really, really difficult to find a place for summer activities where staff understand autistic children, know how to actually integrate them in their program, and keep them safe,” Lofton says. If you are a parent who's having an issue with your job, that becomes another challenge.”That’s not to say families can’t find good summer programs for their autistic kids. Oakland University (OU) hosts a stellar summer day camp for autistic kids ages 3 to 18. What began in 2004 as one recreational youth soccer program for about 20 families, OUCARES has grown to support over 2,000 people in the autism community with over 100 programs each year. A program of OU’s Center for Autism Outreach , OUCARES offers Pee Wee camp for 3- to 6-year-olds; STEAM Camp for 7- to 15-year-olds; and Teen Life Skills Camp for 13- to 15-year old and 16- to 18-year olds.“We offer several different activities for each camp to get the kids active and keep them moving around campus. We also go to an Oakland County Park for one of the days to do a little field trip,” says Becca Allard, OUCARES program coordinator. “We do our best to meet every camper where they're at by evaluating each camper ahead of time to more familiarize ourselves with their needs.”The day camps create a safe space for autistic children and young adults to enjoy recreational and social activities with their peers, feel a sense of belonging, and maintain, rather than lose, skills learned during the school year.“We try to make it fun. That's the whole point of a camp,” Allard says. “While they might need a little bit more accommodation for some activities, we want to just provide that space where they can grow. They are building friendships with peers that are at the same level that they're at.”Allard says that the day camps create a space where autistic kids don’t feel judged, gain some independence from parents, and interact with peers that they didn’t even know they had.“I think the more that they're able to see that they're not alone, the more confidence that's built, the more they realize, ‘There are other people like me, too,'” she says. “Having a space where they can be around others even though experiences may be different, that's okay.”The Special Olympics also offers summer experiences that accommodate autistic children. Very Special Camps shares this list of special needs camps in Michigan . AAoM Navigators can help families in other parts of Michigan to find summer camp experiences. Lofton also advises parents to ask other parents with autistic kids at kids’ schools or in support groups for suggestions on good summer activities.“When parents go to look at new places, ask upfront, ‘Can you accommodate this? Do you have people who are willing to take the time to care for my loved one?’ Avoid the situation where your child is in what they feel is a totally foreign environment,” Lee says. “If they get overloaded and have a meltdown, that's not productive for anyone.”When considering vacations or even smaller summer activities, Lofton recommends doing a lot of preparation. Look for activities and destinations that are the best fit for the child.“If you’re going to the grandparents in another state, you've got to prepare the family that you're going to visit, too,” she says. “You've got to prepare everybody else and make sure everybody is using the same kinds of tools, the same techniques, so that you aren't confusing that particular child.”Pack familiar toys, games, headphones, and other familiar soothing items. Prepare the child for what they can expect ahead of time with social stories that help them mentally practice for the new place or experience. Lofton mentions being a part of a program that took autistic kids to the airport for a practice run that included TSA screening and boarding a plane.“Because autism can affect all five senses of the body at different levels, you have to think about where you're taking that child on vacation,” Lofton says. “How is it going to affect all five of their senses? Is the location going to be overstimulating? Is there going to be some place for them to wind down to reorganize themselves?”Drowning is the leading cause of death for autistic children of all ages. A 2017 study ascribes this higher risk of drowning to “elopement,” the tendency of autistic kids have for wandering off as well as an attraction to the way light shines off the water.“Summer is the perfect time for swimming lessons, starting as young as two-years-old,” Lee says. “Make things as safe as possible for your loved one. Swimming lessons also open up more potential for fun at water-slide parks and backyard parties with people who have pools.”For more ideas on summer activities for autistic children and adults, reach out to an AAoM Navigator for a free professional consultation. Navigators are able to provide resource identification in clinical, educational, insurance, vocational, public safety, policy, and legal fields.Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.