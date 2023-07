Pre-K for All will improve long-term health, education, and social outcomes for children

Jeffrey Capizzano, president, The Policy Equity Group

Frances Einterz, Policy Equity Group

GSRP has shown significant impact on increasing at-risk preschool children's early literacy and math skills — and reduced the achievement gap in early literacy between higher- and lower-risk preschool children.

Pre-K for All is really about ensuring that all Michigan children enjoy academic success

Jennifer Headley-Nordman, First Steps Kent

Kristen Sobolewski, First Steps Kent

[email protected]