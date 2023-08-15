Back-to-school with community mental health

St. Clair County Community Mental Health is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) serving children birth through age eighteen with mild to moderate mental health disorders, serious emotional disturbances, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities with a broad range of mental health services and supports based on the child’s needs and with a focus on the family unit.Q. What are some of the more common situations with children that you deal with?A. We serve many children that have been exposed to complex trauma. Anxiety and depression are also very prevalent with this population.Q. What do you say to parents/caregivers who have children in the K-12 grades about mental health?A. We try to stress the importance of good mental health and the activities that can contribute, such as regular physical activity, good nutrition, minimal screen time, and good sleep hygiene. We also focus on the importance of consistency, routine, and structure for children.Q. When do you know it's time to help your child seek support for their mental health?A. Parents should consider seeking out mental health treatment if their child is showing concerning changes in behavior, such as withdrawal for normal activities, irritability, anxiety, increase in sleep, isolating from friends, etc. One can always start with their primary care provider to rule out any medical concerns first.Q. Any other tips, tricks, resources, or things you'd like to say to those raising K-12 kiddos in today's world?A. Most school districts have mental health counselors housed in their buildings now, which allows easy access to treatment. Anyone having a mental health crisis can call our mobile crisis unit at 1-810-966-2575. Contact Region 10 at 1-888-225-4447 to access services.