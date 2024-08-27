Autism Hero Walk raises funds while raising awareness

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.

Everyone is welcome to join the AAoM Autism Hero Walk.

Promoted as "Michigan's largest gathering of the autistic community — 6,000+ families and autistic persons coming together to celebrate everyday superheroes,”



“The walk is a really interesting event in that you can participate in a number of different ways,” says Lauren Parrott, event coordinator for



Parrott says many families, organizations, and businesses assemble teams to fundraise and attend as a team. More than 230 teams — and more than 6,000 individuals — took part in the 2023 Autism Hero Walk at the Detroit Zoo.

Bennett and Kim Kerwin, center, flanked by other Team Bennett members.

For Kim Kerwin, this year marks the fourth consecutive Autism Hero Walk her team, Team Bennett, has taken part in. A random spring 2020 Instagram post alerted her to the Walk. The previous fall, her son Bennett had been diagnosed with autism at age 4.



“My thought was, ‘This is so cool. What a fun way to rally around Bennett and get together,’ because it was still COVID,” she says. “I decided I was going to create a team, maybe raise a little money, and this would be great.”



Kerwin admits that Team Bennett raised a lot of money that first year, an amount that caught the attention of AAoM CEO Colleen Allen. The following year, AAoM asked her to join the Autism Hero Walk committee, and now she is an AAoM board member. Team Bennett members include family and friends as well as Bennett, his four-year-old sister Shaye, and their classmates. Team members wear Team Bennett t-shirts and baseball caps emblazoned with the letter B styled like the Superman logo. Bennett has participated in all four walks, too.

The kids from Team Bennett.

“He's a veteran. He's a repeat offender,” Kerwin says. “It's a fun, family-friendly event. It's very well executed — the kids have fun at the zoo. It's raising money, and it's raising awareness of autism, of the Alliance, and what they're doing for the people in Michigan who are autistic. What's not to like?”



Kerwin says her family also enjoys spending the day with the autism community.

“This is the community that we've become a part of since Bennett got diagnosed,” she says. “It's just nice to see people rally.”



Accommodation in action



The Autism Hero Walk is designed with autistic kids and adults in mind. A sensory-safe tent, totally enclosed, is situated away from the main stage in the shade. It provides a quiet space away from the busyness of the event where individuals can take a moment away from all of the activity. A sensory-play tent is stocked with games, sensory activities, and fidget toys. Throughout the event, children can meet and greet superheroes and other costumed characters, do arts and crafts, play games, have their faces painted or get temporary tattoos.



“There are multiple photo opportunities. Another wonderful feature of this event is that once the event ends — typically by noon — all of our guests are welcome to have a full day at the zoo,” Parrott says. “Families should be aware that music is played near the main stage, where most families gather. We recognize that some autistic persons actually seek louder sensory stimuli."



The Autism Hero Walk also serves as an autism resource fair. More than 50 vendors living with autism or serving the autism community will share services, products, and information.



“This is one of our biggest draws,” Parrott says. “There are service providers that sign up for vendor tables, sponsors, and small businesses owned by autistic individuals selling artwork, jewelry, and other items.”



Children can meet and greet superheroes and other costumed characters.

Funds raised support AAoM’s “Three Pillars”



Last year’s Autism Hero Walk raised $360,000 to support the three pillars of AAoM’s work: the Navigation Pillar, Education Pillar, and Employment Pillar. The goal for this year’s Walk is $370,000.



“All of the funds raised from the event help us to continue our work,” says Erica Rakowicz, AAoM event specialist. “When individuals contact our



The



“Our education pillar helps us drive initiatives that address systemic barriers to education,” Rakowicz says.



The AAoM Employment Pillar recently launched a statewide employment advocacy coalition to address barriers to work for people with autism and other disabilities. One focus area is employer education and consultation services related to recruiting, training, hiring, and retaining neurodiverse job seekers. In addition,



The Hero Walk raises both money and awareness of autism.

Rakowicz and Parrott take great satisfaction in the Autism Hero Walk, professionally and personally. They appreciate the sponsors, the volunteers, the donors, and especially the people taking part in the walk.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to see that many people in a communal space, all there for one reason. We all have the same cause we want to support,” Parrott says. “People attending the Walk allow AAoM to serve the population statewide.”



Rackowicz adds, “If you're fundraising or attending the event, you're supporting AAoM and making the world — and Michigan in particular — a better place for autistic people to live.”



Anyone can take part in the Autism Hero Walk by registering online. After registering, participants can ask to be added to the



Estelle Slootmaker spends most workdays as a journalist and book editor. She also writes poetry and has two books underway: her great great grandmother’s memoir of childhood on Mackinac Island and a children's picture book. You can contact her at [email protected].



Photos courtesy Autism Alliance of Michigan. Team Bennett photos courtesy Kim Kerwin.



Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. We lead efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.





Promoted as "Michigan's largest gathering of the autistic community — 6,000+ families and autistic persons coming together to celebrate everyday superheroes,” The Autism Hero Walk , presented by DTE Foundation, takes place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. Not the usual 5K, this walk includes visits by costumed superheroes, an onstage program, arts and crafts, entertainment, and a super assortment of fun activities that accommodate autistic kids and adults.“The walk is a really interesting event in that you can participate in a number of different ways,” says Lauren Parrott, event coordinator for Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM), the Walk’s sponsor. “We have individuals that join us, and we have people that set up teams. Ultimately, anyone is able to participate in the walk, and we welcome everyone.”Parrott says many families, organizations, and businesses assemble teams to fundraise and attend as a team. More than 230 teams — and more than 6,000 individuals — took part in the 2023 Autism Hero Walk at the Detroit Zoo.For Kim Kerwin, this year marks the fourth consecutive Autism Hero Walk her team, Team Bennett, has taken part in. A random spring 2020 Instagram post alerted her to the Walk. The previous fall, her son Bennett had been diagnosed with autism at age 4.“My thought was, ‘This is so cool. What a fun way to rally around Bennett and get together,’ because it was still COVID,” she says. “I decided I was going to create a team, maybe raise a little money, and this would be great.”Kerwin admits that Team Bennett raised a lot of money that first year, an amount that caught the attention of AAoM CEO Colleen Allen. The following year, AAoM asked her to join the Autism Hero Walk committee, and now she is an AAoM board member. Team Bennett members include family and friends as well as Bennett, his four-year-old sister Shaye, and their classmates. Team members wear Team Bennett t-shirts and baseball caps emblazoned with the letter B styled like the Superman logo. Bennett has participated in all four walks, too.“He's a veteran. He's a repeat offender,” Kerwin says. “It's a fun, family-friendly event. It's very well executed — the kids have fun at the zoo. It's raising money, and it's raising awareness of autism, of the Alliance, and what they're doing for the people in Michigan who are autistic. What's not to like?”Kerwin says her family also enjoys spending the day with the autism community.“This is the community that we've become a part of since Bennett got diagnosed,” she says. “It's just nice to see people rally.”The Autism Hero Walk is designed with autistic kids and adults in mind. A sensory-safe tent, totally enclosed, is situated away from the main stage in the shade. It provides a quiet space away from the busyness of the event where individuals can take a moment away from all of the activity. A sensory-play tent is stocked with games, sensory activities, and fidget toys. Throughout the event, children can meet and greet superheroes and other costumed characters, do arts and crafts, play games, have their faces painted or get temporary tattoos.“There are multiple photo opportunities. Another wonderful feature of this event is that once the event ends — typically by noon — all of our guests are welcome to have a full day at the zoo,” Parrott says. “Families should be aware that music is played near the main stage, where most families gather. We recognize that some autistic persons actually seek louder sensory stimuli."The Autism Hero Walk also serves as an autism resource fair. More than 50 vendors living with autism or serving the autism community will share services, products, and information.“This is one of our biggest draws,” Parrott says. “There are service providers that sign up for vendor tables, sponsors, and small businesses owned by autistic individuals selling artwork, jewelry, and other items.”Last year’s Autism Hero Walk raised $360,000 to support the three pillars of AAoM’s work: the Navigation Pillar, Education Pillar, and Employment Pillar. The goal for this year’s Walk is $370,000.“All of the funds raised from the event help us to continue our work,” says Erica Rakowicz, AAoM event specialist. “When individuals contact our navigators or submit an inquiry, we'll pair them with a lifelong guide to help them through questions they might have, whether it's about insurance, school challenges, or maybe a new diagnosis. So many families have no idea where to start on this autism journey.”The Education Pillar is about creating community awareness about autism, setting high expectations for autistic students in schools, and preparing all autistic people for a safe, successful, and inclusive life.“Our education pillar helps us drive initiatives that address systemic barriers to education,” Rakowicz says.The AAoM Employment Pillar recently launched a statewide employment advocacy coalition to address barriers to work for people with autism and other disabilities. One focus area is employer education and consultation services related to recruiting, training, hiring, and retaining neurodiverse job seekers. In addition, AAoM Employment continues to partner with educational institutions, both secondary and post-secondary, to better assist neurodiverse students as they prepare to transition into employment.Rakowicz and Parrott take great satisfaction in the Autism Hero Walk, professionally and personally. They appreciate the sponsors, the volunteers, the donors, and especially the people taking part in the walk.“It’s incredibly rewarding to see that many people in a communal space, all there for one reason. We all have the same cause we want to support,” Parrott says. “People attending the Walk allow AAoM to serve the population statewide.”Rackowicz adds, “If you're fundraising or attending the event, you're supporting AAoM and making the world — and Michigan in particular — a better place for autistic people to live.”Anyone can take part in the Autism Hero Walk by registering online. After registering, participants can ask to be added to the 2024 Autism Hero Walk Help Center Facebook group. Walkers receive a ticket that covers parking in the Detroit Zoo parking lot and admits them into the Zoo for the day. The registration fee of $10 is a fully tax deductible donation, as are donations made to AAoM through the walk.Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. We lead efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.