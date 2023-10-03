A bank few likely ever heard of helps Michigan communities thrive

Kittie Tuinstra outside of the new Shelby Trails Apartments.

Residents Kevin and Charlie Nickleson with Kittie Tuinstra.

Resident Teresa Brant, her dog, Jack, and Kittie Tuinstra catch up in the hallway at Shelby Trails Apartments.

A variety of community-oriented services in Michigan



FHLBank Indianapolis isn’t a bank in the traditional sense. People on the street will never see a single FHLBank branch or ATM. Simply put, it is a bank for banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurers. In fact, FHLBank Indianapolis has more than 300 member financial institutions. FHLBank Indianapolis isn’t a bank in the traditional sense. People on the street will never see a single FHLBank branch or ATM. Simply put, it is a bank for banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurers. In fact, FHLBank Indianapolis has more than 300 member financial institutions.

Although the Bank is headquartered in Indiana, its district includes both Indiana and Michigan.

“Don’t let the name fool you,” says Anna Shires, FHLBank Vice President and Community Investment Outreach Partner. “We actually have more member financial institutions in Michigan than Indiana.”

Cities across the region benefit from partnerships between the FHLBank and various community-based financial institutions and philanthropic organizations.

Kittie Tuinstra shows off an apartment interior.





Another big goal, as seen with the Shelby Trails project, is supporting affordable housing. Each year, FHLBank awards special grants of up to $600,000 through its AHP program to facilitate affordable housing and rental projects. Since 1990, the program has awarded more than $283 million to create or rehabilitate single- and multi-family housing in Indiana and Michigan. Last year alone, FHLBank Indianapolis awarded more than $3 million to seven Michigan affordable housing projects through AHP, including $500,000 to both Walter French Apartments in Lansing and Hartford Terrace Apartments in Muskegon. FHLBank Indianapolis also makes at-cost advances for qualifying economic or community investment purposes. A good example of this would be its Community Investment Program, which offered a special low-interest loan through a member institution to help fund the development of Rivertown Market , a neighborhood-style grocery operated by the Meijer's chain that opened in Detroit in 2021.Another big goal, as seen with the Shelby Trails project, is supporting affordable housing. Each year, FHLBank awards special grants of up to $600,000 through its AHP program to facilitate affordable housing and rental projects. Since 1990, the program has awarded more than $283 million to create or rehabilitate single- and multi-family housing in Indiana and Michigan. Last year alone, FHLBank Indianapolis awarded more than $3 million to seven Michigan affordable housing projects through AHP, including $500,000 to both Walter French Apartments in Lansing and Hartford Terrace Apartments in Muskegon.

FHLBank Indianapolis also has a program called the

Neighborhood Impact Program

which focuses on home repairs. The program is designed to help qualified homeowners pay for deferred maintenance repairs. One of the most common areas homeowners use the grant to pay for is roofs.

“This program helps low-income households throughout our district access the support they need to reduce financial stress and live more comfortably,” says Shires. “In the last ten years, FHLBank

has invested just over $30 million in critical home repairs across the state of Michigan, assisting just under 4,000 residents. That’s a significant amount of households that no longer have to worry about how they were going to pay for a nasty leak in their roof or repair their HVAC system.”

Shelby Trails Apartments

