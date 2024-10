Navigating Autism Today Conference in Grand Rapids focuses on navigating autism for a lifetime

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.

Jasmine Lester

Community-based organizations and others will share resources and information that support autistic individuals and their families.

Erik Gallery

By inviting the wider public to participate, AAoM hopes to create a ripple effect of understanding and inclusion.

Joanna Lofton

The conference will share learning opportunities that are culturally sensitive and relevant throughout the lifespan.