Navigating Autism Today Conference in Grand Rapids focuses on navigating autism for a lifetime

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.

AAoM's Navigating Autism Today Conference takes place November 15, 2024, in Grand Rapids at the Grand Valley State University Pew Campus L.V. Eberhard Center. Courtesy AAoM