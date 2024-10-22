Navigating Autism Today Conference in Grand Rapids focuses on navigating autism for a lifetime

The Autism Alliance of Michigan
(AAoM) is preparing for its upcoming Nov. 15 Navigating Autism Today Conference
in Grand Rapids. The event connects families and autistic individuals with resources and support networks on critical topics: financial planning, health care advocacy, employment, and independent living solutions for adults on the spectrum.
The conference also provides networking opportunities for families and autistic individuals to talk with professionals about available resources that will help them navigate everyday life.
This year, speaker Jasmine Lester, an autistic adult, will share her story of living with autism, highlighting the unique skills and talents autistic individuals contribute to our community.
Jasmine Lester
Lester’s journey: A glimpse into life as an autistic adult
Lester’s talk focuses on an often overlooked aspect of autism — the journey of autistic individuals into adulthood.
“A lot of people, not just parents but social workers and therapists, talk about autism and treat it as if it only applies to children,” she says. “They rarely think about an autistic adult or an autistic parent.”
Lester’s message will inspire and educate the audience.
“People with autism tend to have special interests, and they tend to be fixated on them for a long time,” Lester says. “This allows them to grow into adults who have multiple skills, skills they’ve committed to hard work throughout their lives.”
In many cases, these skills can lead to significant successes in fields like technology, where the ability to focus, analyze data without emotional bias, and develop specialized expertise allows autistic individuals to thrive.
“A lot of autistic people I’ve met have many more developed skills than most neurotypical people,” Lester says. “Especially in tech, they’re able to look at numbers and separate that from emotion, which is a huge advantage.”
During her talk at the conference, Lester hopes to highlight the need to understand the full spectrum of life experiences among autistic individuals.
Community-based organizations and others will share resources and information that support autistic individuals and their families.
Adults with Autism
Lester’s story highlights AAoMs intention to include a broader conversation about autistic adults, a group that is often underrepresented in conversations about resources, and service options.
Erik Gallery, director of AAoM statewide access and early identification initiatives, has been at the forefront of expanding access to resources across the state. He says there needs to be more conversation around this aspect.
Erik Gallery
“Autism doesn’t disappear when someone turns 18,” Gallery says. “But many of the resources and supports available to children are significantly reduced or even disappear when they reach adulthood. Our goal at the conference is to make sure autistic adults know about the resources available and how they can access them.”
Gallery recognizes there’s still a need for early diagnosis.
“There’s still going to be a focus on early intervention and gaining access to a diagnostician for the first step in getting an evaluation for autism, but we’re really trying to make sure that it reflects a lifespan of needs,” he says.
Gallery’s focus on statewide access reflects a growing recognition that autistic adults need specific support systems to thrive, like employment. Unemployment rates among autistic adults
are disproportionately high.
Health care is another critical topic. Autistic adults often face difficulties in accessing appropriate health care
, especially when it comes to managing mental health conditions
such as anxiety or depression.
By inviting the wider public to participate, AAoM hopes to create a ripple effect of understanding and inclusion.
Community engagement: Learning and growing together
A key message of the conference is to engage the entire community.
“A big part of what I do is educating the community,” says Joanna Lofton, AAoM outreach and community resource manager. “This conference is not just for people who are either autistic or living with someone on the spectrum. It’s for everyone in the community to come and learn.”
Lofton’s role as outreach manager involves bringing the broader public into conversations about autism and helping them understand that individuals on the spectrum are valuable members of society who have much to contribute.
Joanna Lofton
“We want people to walk away from this conference with not only a deeper understanding of autism but with practical tools they can use to make their environments more welcoming,” she says.
The conference will feature various sessions aimed at educating employers, service providers, and community members on how they can support and integrate autistic adults into the fabric of everyday life. Whether it’s making workplaces more inclusive, advocating for better housing solutions, or simply being more understanding of neurodiverse individuals, the goal is to foster a more inclusive society.
“Our conference will include a variety of learning opportunities that are culturally sensitive and relevant throughout the lifespan,” Lofton says. “Most of our breakout sessions will be provided by local experts that families and individuals can utilize post conference. Another topic being covered this year is around financial planning for the future.”
“We are getting more and more family members contacting AAoM who are saying, ‘I have a 50-year-old who is autistic, and I’ve made no plans for what happens when I die,” Lofton says.
The conference aims to have experts on hand, as speakers or vendors, to help families navigate those questions.
The conference will share learning opportunities that are culturally sensitive and relevant throughout the lifespan.
A path toward inclusion and understanding
The Autism Alliance of Michigan’s conference represents an opportunity to connect autistic people and their families with the resources they need across the entire lifespan while creating a future where the broader community plays an active role in fostering support and inclusivity.
By inviting the wider public to participate, AAoM hopes to create a ripple effect of understanding and inclusion that goes beyond the walls of the conference and into everyday life.
Taking place November 15, 2024, in Grand Rapids at Grand Valley State University Pew Campus L.V. Eberhard Center, the AAoM Navigating Autism Today Conference
kicks off from 8 – 9 a.m. with registration, a vendor fair and breakfast. The 9:10 a.m. opening presentation will be followed by two morning breakout sessions, lunch, and vendor fair from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and two afternoon breakout sessions.
