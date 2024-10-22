How public health focuses on gun safety and reducing firearm violence

Gun violence continues to take a toll on communities across Michigan, with firearm-related deaths increasing statewide. In 2022, Michigan recorded over 1,500 gun-related injuries and deaths, with Detroit experiencing some of the highest rates of gun violence in the state, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
.
Public health experts throughout the state are working tirelessly to address this issue through community partnerships and education programs. Universities and health departments across the state are taking action to prevent firearm-related tragedies.
The role of public health in addressing gun violence
In recent years, public health professionals have increasingly framed gun violence as a public health crisis. This approach, championed by organizations such as the University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
(IFIP), is built on the idea that firearm injuries are preventable, much like any other public health epidemic.
Dr. Hsing-Fang Hsieh
“We know that firearm injuries are a major cause of death and disability, but what’s often missing in the conversation is that firearm injuries are preventable,” says Dr. Hsing-Fang Hsieh, co-director of education and training at IFIP. “Our work focuses on research, education, and policy recommendations that can save lives.”
IFIP is dedicated to advancing scientific understanding of firearm injuries and developing interventions to reduce their occurrence. The Institute advocates for strategies rooted in data and research, aiming to influence public policy and create safer communities.
“One of our main goals is to use data available to inform evidence-based practices to implement effective prevention programs that prevent firearm injury, especially in historically marginalized communities” says Hsieh.
Michigan State University’s response to campus gun violence
Michigan State University
(MSU) is also at the forefront of addressing gun violence. The tragic shooting
that took place on campus in February 2023 has prompted the university to reassess its public health approach to gun safety and student wellbeing.
Aron Sousa
“After the shooting, our students and faculty have been very active in leading policy initiatives and advocating on campus and in the broader community, while also working to get some sort of common sense legislation passed,” says Aron Sousa, the executive dean for MSU Health Colleges. “Because we're a community-based medical school, we have eight campuses around the state. Our medical students are working emergency rooms, clinics, and local health departments across the state so we prepare them to talk to patients about securing firearms.”
In response to the shooting, MSU students and faculty members have launched several new initiatives aimed at promoting gun safety and preventing future tragedies. Sousa says one of the initiatives includes MSU partnering with The University at Buffalo, State University of New York
to launch the annual Remembrance Conference
that remembers those lost or affected by gun violence. The conference aims to unite students and faculty from medical schools across the country to explore strategies for reducing firearm injuries and deaths through a public health lens.
“At the conference, we had members of the Michigan State Legislature, representatives from about 10 institutions, and speakers from across the country talking about how to support a public health approach to addressing gun violence in terms of advocacy, changes of curricula in medical schools, and new ways of supporting faculty who are doing research on this,” says Sousa.
Sousa also shared that students have become more involved in organizations, including Scrubs Addressing the Firearm Epidemic.
MSU Health Care
has also been responsive in providing mental health resources for students and staff both directly affected by gun violence and working in communities to stop the spread of gun violence.
“We make sure we have psychological and psychiatric support in each of our eight locations [clinical education sites] across Michigan,” says Sousa. “Every time there's a major event, we send out the reminders about those resources for employees, faculty, and students.”
Many Michigan health departments give away free gun locks.
Local health departments take action
Local health departments, such as the Washtenaw County Health Department, are also playing a key role in promoting gun safety and violence prevention. With a focus on community engagement, the department has developed initiatives aimed at educating residents on responsible gun ownership and reducing firearm injuries.
“Education is really the primary strategy that the health department has used to promote responsible gun ownership,” says Deanna Price, Washtenaw County Health Department health educator. “We've developed a fact sheet on firearm storage safety, and we distribute it at many community events. We post prevention information on the health department social media channels — and that's all in addition to the gun locks we distribute to promote responsible gun ownership.”
In Washtenaw County, collaboration is key. The health department works closely with local law enforcement, community organizations, and schools to address the root causes of gun violence.
“At the health department, we are currently working on local data analysis as a part of the grant that the Washtenaw County Sheriff's office
received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
' (MDHHS) Office of Community Violence Intervention Services
,” says Price. “Some of the health department staff members also serve on the county's community violence intervention team.”
Building a safer future through education and collaboration
Gun locks prevent children from accidentally harming themselves or others.
As public health experts across Michigan continue their work to prevent gun violence, they remain focused on the need for collaboration between government agencies, community organizations, and individuals. Research from IFIP shows that comprehensive, data-driven approaches are key to reducing firearm injuries and deaths.
“Injury and death is a clear public health issue, and we cannot emphasize enough that it takes a comprehensive approach to truly solve this issue,” says Hsing-Fang.
Hsieh says IFIP has partnered with Michigan Medicine
and the University of Michigan School of Public Health
to produce quarterly livestream events to dive deeper into issues like school safety, Michigan’s new laws, and suicide prevention. Additionally, IFIP has taken a collaborative approach to gun safety, impacting not only public health initiatives but policy.
“We also develop policy briefs to assist the general public in understanding what policies around firearm violence prevention mean for them,” says Hsieh. “We also developed and launched the most comprehensive online learning course for firearm injury prevention
, which is available to any learner for free on our website.”
In Washtenaw County, the health department remains committed to promoting responsible gun ownership and addressing the systemic factors that contribute to gun violence.
“By working with our community and fostering dialogue about gun safety, we believe we can reduce firearm injuries and build a safer future for all,” says Price.
A call to action
As Michigan continues to face the devastating impacts of gun violence, public health experts are stepping up with solutions. Through research, education, and community partnerships, organizations like the University of Michigan’s IFIP, Michigan State University, and the Washtenaw County Health Department are making strides in promoting gun safety and reducing firearm injuries.
Their message is clear: gun violence is a public health crisis that requires a coordinated, multi-faceted response. And with the right strategies in place, it’s a crisis that can be prevented.
Brianna Nargiso, a graduate of Howard University and Mercer University, specializes in media, journalism, and public health. Her work has appeared in The Root, 101 Magazine, and Howard University News Service, covering profiles, politics, and breaking news. A Hearst journalism award nominee and active member of the National Association for Black Journalists, she has also worked with Teach for America and the Peace Corps. Now a doctoral candidate at American University, Brianna is dedicated to advancing social justice, public health and education on a global scale.
Photos by Doug Coombe.
The Yours, Mine, and Ours — Public Health series highlights how our state's public health agencies keep us healthy, safe, and informed about issues impacting physical and mental health in our communities, homes, workplaces, and schools. The series is made possible with funding from the Michigan Association for Local Public Health.