Michigan's CMHs work hard to ensure patient rights are understood and upheld

Michigan’s community mental health agencies encourage people to seek care confidently, knowing their rights will be respected.
When seeking mental health care in Michigan, patients are granted a series of critical rights designed to protect their dignity, privacy, and autonomy
. These rights ensure that individuals are treated with respect and have a voice in their care, making them a vital component of the state's mental health system. However, for many people, the fear of losing their rights can act as a barrier to seeking help, perpetuating stigma and keeping individuals from accessing the support they need.
Fortunately, Michigan’s community mental health (CMH) agencies are working to change this narrative by emphasizing the importance of patient rights and educating both clients and staff on how to uphold these protections.
One of the biggest barriers to seeking mental health care is the fear of losing autonomy or basic rights. Sarah Zaharion, access technician at Summit Pointe, and her colleagues make sure patients' rights are upheld.
What are patients' rights?
Patients receiving mental health care in Michigan are entitled to several key rights under state law, which were designed to protect them during their treatment. These rights include participating in the development of their own care plan, ensuring confidentiality is maintained, and receiving treatment in the least restrictive environment possible. These legal protections help safeguard their autonomy and agency during the care process. But beyond the legal framework, Michigan’s community mental health agencies work to foster an environment where clients feel genuinely safe, supported, and respected — an approach that goes a long way in reinforcing trust.
Mark Witte
“Privacy is the hallmark of mental health care. It's so important to us that we let people know from the beginning that everything they need and everything we do is protected,” says Mark Witte, executive director of OnPoint
, a community mental health agency servicing Allegan County. “Confidentiality is important because stigma still exists for people with mental illnesses. We are intentional about letting each person know that they have a right to services suited to their needs and that they deserve compassionate, respectful care.”
Jeannie Goodrich, CEO of Summit Pointe
, a community mental health agency serving Battle Creek and Calhoun County, also takes a proactive approach to ensuring clients are informed about their rights from the start.
Jeannie Goodrich
“We provide customer rights information to anyone who comes to our facility for services. Not only are they given these booklets when they enter, but they can access their patient rights information at any time — they don’t have to wait to ask for it,” says Goodrich.
Wil Morris, executive director of Sanilac Community Mental Health
(Sanilac CMH) shares that his agency follows a similar process to ensure that clients are well-informed about their rights. Morris emphasizes that his team makes sure individuals are aware that any CMH-funded facility
has a recipient rights office
, which they can contact directly to report any violations of their patient rights.
Wil Morris
“We spend a lot of time throughout our organization teaching individuals what their rights are and how to advocate for those rights — not only in terms of their behavioral health but also their system rights in the community,” says Morris.
Additionally, Morris shares that Sanilac CMH is proactive about providing individuals with several types of educational materials on their rights as patients.
“Right from the start, when someone calls for services, we make sure they’re given a packet of information that includes their rights when receiving mental health services, along with contact information for the CMH recipient rights office,” says Morris.
How CMHs uphold these rights
While informing clients about their rights is crucial, it’s equally important to ensure these rights are consistently upheld throughout the treatment process. This commitment requires comprehensive staff training, clearly defined protocols, and regular monitoring to ensure legal protections are met.
Witte notes that the OnPoint team places a strong emphasis on staff education and has systems in place to monitor compliance with recipients’ rights.
“All staff, including those we directly employ and those from agencies we contract with, are required to complete recipients' rights training
within 30 days of hire and annually thereafter. Our recipient rights officers not only provide training but also serve as ongoing resources, ensuring staff have a deep understanding of how to protect the rights of individuals in our care,” says Witte.
Goodrich echoes this emphasis on education and accountability at Summit Pointe.
“The rights system is reviewed every three years by the state of Michigan,” she says. “To remain in compliance, all of our staff must maintain their certifications and complete all required training. As CEO, I am responsible for making sure there is enough importance placed on patient rights training for it to be taken seriously and done properly on-site.”
CMHs like Summit Pointe train their staff in how to inform patients of their rights as well as respect them.
Why patients’ rights are important in mental health care
Patients' rights are not just legal requirements — they are critical for creating a trusting and supportive environment that fosters healing and engagement in the therapeutic process. When clients feel their rights are respected, they are far more likely to fully engage in their care, which ultimately improves outcomes.
Witte underscores the importance of upholding patient rights in creating a supportive environment for healing.
“It’s part of the mental health code, and we take it very seriously. It goes beyond confidentiality to include how individuals are spoken to, welcomed, and treated during their time with us,” he says.
Similarly, Morris highlights that patient rights are integral to ensuring care is delivered equitably and ethically.
“This is embedded in our agency’s culture. We strive to ensure that individuals who come here for services don’t experience the same challenges many others faced over the past decades,” says Morris.
He also highlights the unique structure of Michigan’s community mental health system, which requires every CMH to have a recipient rights office. While the Sanilac CMH recipient rights officer Nancy Tezak is technically employed by the agency, the department operates independently.
“It’s a unique arrangement because, although I run the organization, I don’t dictate what her department does — she’s on the other side of a firewall,” says Morris.
This structure ensures complete objectivity in addressing patient rights concerns.
John Boyd, Summit Pointe recovery coach. Patient rights include people seeking help with substance use disorders.
When rights are not upheld
Despite the strong systems in place to protect patient rights, clients may feel their rights have been violated in some instances. Michigan’s community mental health agencies have established processes for addressing complaints and ensuring clients’ concerns are taken seriously.
Witte explains OnPoint’s approach to handling rights violations.
“The best thing to do for anyone who feels their rights were violated is to confidentially contact the rights department at the local CMH or the state office
. This ensures their concerns are reported and handled promptly,” he says.
Goodrich adds that once a violation is substantiated, her team develops an action plan to address the issue while maintaining their commitment to the client’s care.
“We also engage in follow-up conversations with the client to understand how we can better provide services and support moving forward,” she says.
All community mental health agencies in Michigan follow a similar process. Once a complaint is made, either anonymously or not, the recipient rights office conducts a thorough investigation. If a violation is confirmed, an action plan is created, and complainants have the right to appeal the decision, ensuring transparency throughout the process.
Patients' rights also extend to crisis mental health care like that provided by Summit Pointe's 24/7 FirstStep facility.
Breaking down stigma: Encouraging care while upholding rights
One of the biggest barriers to seeking mental health care is the fear of losing autonomy or being stripped of basic rights. This stigma, fueled by long-standing misconceptions about mental illness, prevents many individuals from seeking services they need. However, Michigan’s community mental health agencies are working to break down these barriers and encourage people to seek care confidently, knowing their rights will be respected.
Witte addresses this stigma, explaining how OnPoint works to reassure clients that their rights will always be upheld.
“We recognize there’s a societal stigma that anyone struggling with mental illness who seeks help is at risk of being separated from the community — that’s not how we do things,” he says. “We don’t isolate people.”
Goodrich adds that Summit Pointe’s approach to care is focused on helping clients feel secure in their rights.
“Sometimes, it’s about helping clients understand what services they’re eligible for and what they’re not, so they can feel informed and in control,” she says. “We provide the best care possible while ensuring everyone has the right to the least restrictive treatment.”
Brianna Nargiso, a graduate of Howard University and Mercer University, specializes in media, journalism, and public health. Her work has appeared in The Root, 101 Magazine, and Howard University News Service, covering profiles, politics, and breaking news. A Hearst journalism award nominee and active member of the National Association for Black Journalists, she has also worked with Teach for America and the Peace Corps. Now a doctoral candidate at American University, Brianna is dedicated to advancing social justice, public health and education on a global scale.
Photos by John Grap.
Photos of Jeannie Goodrich, Wil Morris, and Mark Witte courtesy subjects.
The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens, and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, Center for Health and Research Transformation, LifeWays, Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, Northern Lakes CMH Authority, OnPoint, Sanilac County CMH, St. Clair County CMH, Summit Pointe, and Washtenaw County CMH.