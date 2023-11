Dismantling racism means removing barriers to home ownership

Owning a home is a huge part of the American Dream for those that call Michigan home. It is also one of the keys to building wealth, which many Black families have learned and now strive for.

Entrepreneur Nicole Staten has been thinking about becoming a homeowner for the past year.

Realtor Sherlynn James

The corporate offices of FHLBank Indianapolis.

Sherlynn James works hard to help her Black and brown clients overcome barriers to home ownership.