Detroit early education programs serve as excellent models for PreK for All

Right here in Michigan, Detroit's pre-K programs are among the best.

Celina Byrd, director of strategy and innovation and principal of Marygrove Early Education Center.

Camarrah Morgan, The Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation program partner.

Littles listen to a story at Marygrove Early Education Center.

James Ribbron, executive director, Champions for HOPE.

Birth to age 8 is a critical period in childhood learning, making pre-k one of the most important years in a child's education.

Ashley King is a born-and-raised Michigander. She wants to use her writing expertise gained from her time studying at the University of Michigan to make sure the stories of Michigan reach far and wide across the Mitten.