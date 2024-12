Rural mental health providers overcome stigma, rugged individualism, and distance to provide care

Deb Messing, executive administrative assistant. at Sanilac County CMH, which builds relationships with local police, the courts, and other community leaders to connect with those in need.

Wil Morris

CMHs serving rural communities cover more territory with fewer resources.

Mark Witte

OnPoint is located at 540 Jenner Drive (M-40) in Allegan.

CMHs serving rural areas can support clients' mental health by counteracting stigma, supporting transportation options, and partnering with other community organizations to provide wraparound care.

Sean Field

Summit Pointe's 24/7 First Step Psychiatric Urgent Care Center