Report highlights need for more and more equitable early childhood care and education

Representatives from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, IFF, KConnect, First Steps Kent, and Grand Rapids Public Schools were among those sharing at the event.

At the event, key stakeholders reviewed the report findings to establish a shared understanding of the challenges that need to be tackled by partners across the community.

Salvador Lopez, president, KConnect, presents at the event.

20,500 additional slots are needed to meet the Kent County's demand for childcare.

Dr. Preeti Rao, senior community data analyst for IFF, presents at the event.