2024: The year the city of Detroit honored hip-hop

Even as Detroit hip-hop artists like Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, and Skilla Baby have evolved into the new faces of its hip-hop scene, the presence of its stars from yesteryear have remained. Throughout 2024, the city of Detroit honored the legacies of several of Detroit hip-hop's most important participants.
“I think it's time. We’ve been doing a lot of work,” says Jerry Flynn Dale, the owner of Def Sound Studio. “There’s a big picture of Big Sean in the Mayor's office. The office endorses hip-hop and the mayor loves the younger culture.”
In 1983, Dale founded Def Sound Studio; Detroit’s first hip-hop studio. This was back when hip-hop was new and aspiring rappers were being turned away from many local studios. “Studios were on lock. People saw rap music as dangerous and didn't let them record there,” Dale says.
Artists such as Nikki D, Smiley, the Street Lordz, and a young Kid Rock all recorded at Def Sound. On June 25, 2024 Def sound studio received historic designation making it the first hip-hop venue in Michigan with this distinction, and the third studio overall (United Sound Systems and Motown’s Hitsville U.S.A. being the other two to do so).
“Jerry had submitted his request for historic designation in 2015," says Rebecca Savage, the Lead Architectural Historian for the city of Detroit’s Historic Designation Advisory Board. “He was persistent, he did not give up, he waited many years. He kept calling our office and pursuing the designation.”
“It was vindication. It was two-fold. My mom had just passed away in May[...]It was very mixed emotions, and I’m grateful it was able to happen,” Dale adds.
Earlier during that same month the Michigan Central Station hosted a concert to celebrate its $950 million rehabilitation. The Jesse Collins produced concert was broadcasted live and featured Diana Ross, Jack White, The Clark Sisters, Big Sean, Slum Village, Illa J, Trick Trick, and Eminem (and several others). Although the concert was billed as a celebration of Detroit music, the presence and impact of multiple hip-hop acts showed that Detroit hip-hop’s legacy stands toe-to-toe with its rock, gospel, and Motown counterparts.
“Things have transitioned a little bit away from Motown. Because before it was all Motown, it's still Motown but hip-hop is on the platform of Motown. It's riding on the Motown train,” says Dale.
“It's excellent that our music history is continuing in Detroit, it didn’t stop at Motown like a lot of people like to write or say. It's really been going down a lot of tracks,” Savage adds.
On July 30, 2024 Reginald Azyez Moorer-El (aka Mudd), the only remaining active member of the hip-hop group 5 ELA (E Elementz) received a Detroit City Council Testimonial Resolution acknowledging the group's musical contributions to Detroit. 5ELA consisted of himself, Thyme, and deceased emcee Big Proof. The trio released several music projects and assisted Maurice Malone’s Hip-Hop Shop and Rhythm Kitchen into making them the premier hip-hop venues of the 90s.
“It caught me off guard, I talk to Sam Riddle from time to time and he told me I was up for it,” Azyez Moorer-El says. “One thing led to another, and next thing you know they(Detroit City Council) called me to come get my award.”
Big Proof passed away on April 11, 2006 but Azyez Moorer-El has been intentional in being musically active and making sure hip-hop fans continue to recognize the contributions of Big Proof and 5Ela .
“It felt like Dilla and Proof were present and they were listening and they’re helping me guide and do work they weren't able to do when they were here,” he adds.
The 'land of Oz'
On October 22, Detroit City Council voted to approve secondary street signs for famed hip-hop producer J Dilla and renowned musician and funk specialist Amp Fiddler. Fiddler passed away on December 18, 2023 but his musical craftsmanship made him a favorite in Detroit and internationally. He released over 2 dozen albums and E.P.s and toured extensively with fellow funk proprietor George Clinton. But Fiddler might be best known as being an early mentor to J. Dilla and he played a crucial role in making sure his music (and Slum Village) was introduced to the world.
“Amp didn’t create or assist for credit, and for a long while he wasn’t always big on accolades,” says his widow Tombi Stewart-Fiddler. “But, within the last 10 years, looking over where he’d been & the direction he’d like to go, he began to embrace & look forward to his contributions being honored.”
On May 16, the inaugural Amp Fiddler Day was held at the Charles H. Wright museum in Detroit. Amp Fiddler Day was sponsored by Detroit city council member Scott Benson and was formally authorized via resolution by Detroit City Council. A few weeks later an Amp Fiddler tribute was held during Hart Plaza’s Movement Festival. Stewart-Fiddler says she feels “grateful” to see Amp honored in this way and she’s filled with emotions as the one-year anniversary of his death is approaching.
“I’m pleased that, aside from the global acknowledgements & awareness of Amp’s significance, Detroit (his hometown), seems to be moving more towards acknowledging their own role & responsibility of having an increased awareness + educating & uplifting the greatness of our city,” she says.
The mother of J Dilla, Maureen Yancy (affectionately known as Ma Dukes) witnessed how Dilla and Fiddler’s friendship bloomed. She knew early on that their legacies would be intertwined.
“Amp was like a son to me, we were very close. He just was so wonderful and so warm,” she says. “The gift that he had for young people and the way that he shared of himself, it was like nothing anybody could strike a match to.”
Yancy has championed her son’s musical accomplishments non-stop since he passed away on February 10, 2006. A book about this life “Dilla Time” was written by Dan Charnas and debuted at number four on The New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers
list in 2022 and the documentary “The Legacy of J Dilla,” aired on Hulu in 2023. Along with the secondary street sign, J Dilla was the subject of an multimedia exhibition titled, “I Got Beats in these Fingertips”
held at Wayne State University’s Elaine L. Jacob Gallery this past June. Yancy views the way Detroit has honored her son and hip-hop this year as just one of the many reasons Detroit remains near and dear to her heart.
“There are no words. I’m in the land of Oz when I’m in my city. Detroit is that iconic place, the place that you dream of. Like somewhere over a rainbow place, that's Detroit. You have genius in every kind of situation that comes out,” she says.