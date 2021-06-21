Meet me at the altar: Five Detroit wedding song favorites

As Detroiters continue to be vaccinated and slowly emerge from the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is as life affirming as a wedding.
We reached out on social media to Detroiters to ask us to share what Detroit songs would make their wedding playlists and we got some great responses. Some choices were sentimental, some were fun, some were silly, and a few are NSFW so play at your own risk.
Detroit journalist and the new Digital Content Editor for Detroit Metro Times, Alex Washington (@Alex_Washington
) said that she is currently considering “Climax” by Slum Village and “Open Your Eyes,” by Dwele. She is also weighing the hip-hop classic, “Takes Money to Make Money,” by Stretch Money for her reception.
Alex Washington and Monjui Jones will tie the knot in May 2023.
Washington and radio personality/producer, Monjui Jones are projected to tie the knot in May 2023. They are stretching out their engagement to save for the wedding of their dreams and to account for the true end of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Music was the thing that connected my fiancé and I,” she says, “Our early dates included the D-Cyphered exhibit at the DIA and a Black Milk show at El Club. We’ve dissected Dilla samples, cruised to Kem, and turned up to Blade Icewood.”
“Detroit music is the soundtrack to our love story.”
Dancing in the Streets
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Journalist Erin Marquis played this at her wedding and Metro Times staff writer, Jerilyn Jordan played it at hers this May. The upbeat celebration song is sure to get revelers on their feet. Interestingly enough, historians have noted that the song is actually about the rebellions that took place in Black cities around the US in the 1960s.
On the Ocean
K-Jon
This breezy single was released in 2009 and was a radio smash. The song was the lead single from the debut album, I Get Around,
from Detroiter Kelvin Johnson and hit number one on Urban AC Radio Charts. It is truly just a lovely song made for Detroit’s ballroom-style dancing.
Key to the World
LJ Reynolds
This song is my pick. LJ Reynolds, the lead singer of The Dramatics, may be one of the most underrated crooners in Detroit music history. This single was a monster hit that he released as a solo artist during a brief hiatus from the group. The song showcases Reynolds’ gorgeous baritone voice and with its lyrics that promise eternal love, it’s perfect.
Day Dreaming
Aretha Franklin
Guitarist Nadir Omowale and his wife Akanke had vocalist Sheri Hauck sing this classic at their 1999 wedding. The song was a single from Franklin’s 1972 album, Young, Gifted, and Black
. The song features Donny Hathaway on electric piano and Hubert Laws on the flute. The song was written about Temptations singer Dennis Edwards, one of Franklin’s paramours. It was her 12th number one single.
Soulful Moaning
Dale
Released in the early 1990s, Soulful Moaning was a blockbuster Detroit soul music smash. The song is super sexy, and recently got a new lease on life when fellow Detroiter Big Sean sampled it for his Detroit 2 album as “Body Language.”
The sensual hit got a lot of responses from social media users as a “must have” at their weddings, but, I recommend that you save it for the reception. The very end of the reception. (Wink-Wink)
Honorable Mention: “As,” by Stevie Wonder, “Giving you the Best that I’ve Got,” Anita Baker, and for the reception...pretty much anything by DJ Assault.