Behind an unassuming storefront in Detroit's North End lives BULK Space
.
If you weren’t familiar with the space, you could walk on by and not know that inside is a vibrant, welcoming arts organization.
An arts organization that strives to break down barriers and create opportunities for marginalized artists and makers.
A place where artists and makers have access to technology, instruction and a physical space to collaborate and make art.
In fact, come by on one of the many days of programming, like the regular photo walks, and you’ll see just one example of BULK’s mission in action.
Led by BULK member photographers, these walks welcome participants of all skill levels, from recent graduates to photographers in their 50s and 60s. "Literally anybody can show up," says co-director Jessica Allie. "Maybe some people don't even have cameras. They just have their cell phone."
Conceived in 2017 and officially launched in 2019, BULK is co-led by four artists and arts administrators, who rallied behind a common purpose to build a thriving, inclusive arts community. These artists, Meg Kelley, Jova Lynne, Clare Gatto, and Allie had a collective idea to create opportunities where few existed before.
"We were really born out of the fact that there just weren't a lot of spaces for marginalized artists to really take up space in a meaningful way," explains Allie.
Lynne, Gatto, and Kelley originally met at Cranbrook Academy of Art
and noted significant lack of spaces and resources for disempowered creatives in Detroit.
Thus, BULK Space was initially started to focus on providing studio space to artists – including technology tool sharing resources thanks to Gatto’s connections to Wayne State University
and College for Creative Studies
.
Soon after, Lynne met Allie through Black Artist Meet Up. Allie was working to similarly engage artists via site specific installations at an old church where she founded Shylo Arts
.
“In 2019, we came together officially to launch BULK Space artist residency, which has transformed over the years,” says Allie. But whether through workshops or working space, the multifaceted organization has stayed true to its mission of supporting Detroit’s creative practitioners.
Over the past five years, BULK’s journey has been anything but linear. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional arts programming, BULK Space pivoted to a digital residency, supporting four Detroit-based artists in creating innovative online projects. This adaptive approach highlighted the organization's commitment to supporting artists through unconventional challenges.
The nonprofit community has recognized the importance of BULK’s mission, and the organization received early investment from Allied Media Projects
.
In 2022, BULK Space officially became a nonprofit. “This was a strategic move,” notes Allie, “that provides us with more funding opportunities and organizational autonomy.”
That same year BULK was a recipient of funding via Knight Foundation
– funding that allowed it to establish its current space on Grand Boulevard at the foot of the North End neighborhood.
The building now houses a Media Lab and workshop space. It also serves as a location to showcase and sell original art work from members and work created in ongoing maker workshops focused on zines, screen prints and other documentary ephemera.
Community partnerships have also been instrumental. BULK collaborates with organizations like Henry Ford Community College’s Ceramic School
, the pioneering Detroit techno label Underground Resistance
, Brilliant Detroit
, the gallery What Pipeline?
and many others to expand its reach and impact across diverse creative communities.
In an arts landscape that can often be opaque and isolating for artists without institutional support, BULK is a place to come together and work together.
Etched into the organization's DNA is a responsiveness that stems from a deep commitment to listening.
"We're constantly trying to figure out ways that we can really be in a collaborative community with each other," Allie emphasizes. Illustrative of this approach is programming that springs directly from conversations with local artists.
In the early days, there was one “aha” moment that still resonates in BULK’s work to elevate DIY spirit into organizational capacity. Simply, the co-directors noticed that artists didn’t have access to a high-quality computer monitor. Gatto shared hers with BULK’s community members so they could create and display their work in the manner they intended.
This was the humble genesis of the BULK Media Lab
.
The Media Lab houses over 200 pieces of cutting-edge technology, addressing a critical need many artists face after leaving institutional settings. "We know firsthand what it was like to leave institutions and no longer have access to resources," Allie notes.
The demand has been such that BULK Space is now accepting applications for Media Lab memberships. Memberships allow artists access to the comprehensive tools BULK has assembled.
Members also become part of the network of expertise, advice and collaboration, and they benefit from early access to workshops led by established artists in Detroit and beyond. One such example is the recent three-week “Memories of a Place” visual documentary workshop led by photographer/filmmaker Adrienne Hayden
.
In keeping with BULK’s accessible ethos, needs-based scholarships are available for all artists.
Whether it was recognizing the need for shared technology—like the monitor passed between artists—or developing workshops based on identified skill gaps, BULK Space's initiatives are never top-down mandates but collaborative responses.
The organization's membership model reflects its dedication to accessibility. It offers scholarships and flexible pricing, ensuring that financial constraints don't prevent artists from accessing critical resources. Workshops range from professional development seminars to technical skill-building, covering everything from grant writing to video editing.
Thanks to word-of-mouth, social media and their concerted newsletter outreach, BULK has made real progress growing its community.
What holds it all together Allie explains, is emphasizing the feeling of belonging. "One thing I realized is that when you do things, it doesn't mean people know it's for them,” she says.
“We want to continue to let people know ‘this is a space for you.’ People just want to feel supported, to be heard, and to be able to show up however they can and still be accepted," Allie reflects.
In a city known for its resilience and creativity, BULK Space stands as a testament to the power of community-driven artistic support, breaking down barriers one resource at a time.
BULK Space is accepting membership applications for its Media Lab through December 8. Visit https://bulk-space.com/media-lab
for info. People can support BULK’s work by donating to its virtual fundraiser here: https://bulk-space.com/PROJECTS
.
This story is part of the Nonprofit Journal Project, an initiative focused on nonprofit leaders and programs across Metro Detroit. This series is made possible with the generous support of our partners, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Michigan Nonprofit Association and Co.act Detroit.