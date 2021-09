Back to business, but not as usual, in the D

total job numbers

decreased 4.6%

cases continue to rise

new variants

Larry Angeli, CEO of Detroit-based tech company Sift, has seen success with providing flexibility for his employees during COVID-19 changes to the workplace. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Larry Angeli

Sift

Arabia Simeon

Venture for America

Photo: David Lewinski

closed factories

furloughed workers

face shields

masks

ventilators

Ray Curry

United Auto Workers

began to reopen last May