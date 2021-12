Climate resilience hubs finding a foothold on Detroit's East Side, helping residents face disasters

Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation director Katrina Watkins, was on hand to help local residents during this year's flooding. Photo: Steve Koss.

Amanda Paige, Director of Programs at Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation, sees first-hand what a resiliency hub can provide for residents.

ECN president and CEO Donna Givens Davidson is part of the leadership team behind the Stoudamire Wellness Hub. Photo: Steve Koss.

ECN transformed its headquarters into the Stoudamire Wellness Hub, a combined climate resilience hub and health resource center. Photo: Steve Koss.

Brilliant Detroit's co-founder and CEO Cindy Eggleton helps lead the nonprofit's work renovating Detroit buildings into neighborhood early childhood development centers. Photo: Steve Koss.