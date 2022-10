Taking control of your credit score, and why it matters

Employment history: Credit agencies might track your employment, but that information does not affect your credit score. Whether or not you have a job may affect your ability to obtain credit (such as a loan or credit card), but it’s not part of what determines the number. Savings account balance: Your credit score is based solely on your credit history. Your bank account balance is not a part of your credit history. Age: Your date of birth might be on your credit report, but it does not factor into the calculation of your credit score. Where you live: Your location doesn’t affect your credit score. Your payment history does.

Paying on time: “Pay all your bills on time. Every time.” This is the golden rule of credit. Unfortunately, one late payment can significantly impact your score. Even high-income people struggle with this one! Your credit utilization: The balance of your accounts relative to your credit limits makes a difference in your credit report. The closer you are to maxing out, the worse the effect. Ideally, you’d keep this ratio to 30% or less, so if you have a $1,000 credit limit, a balance higher than $300 will start to drag your score down. How long you’ve had credit: It’s called a credit history for a reason. The further back you can demonstrate that you regularly pay your debts back, the better your score. The advice about keeping a zero-balance card open comes into play here – just to show how long you’ve had it. Ideally, you’d have at least one account that is at least ten years old. New accounts and credit checks: Opening a slew of new accounts (or attempting to) in a short period is a red flag to a lender. It can indicate that you’re planning a spending spree or expecting to lose your job. If you’re planning to apply for a mortgage or other loan where your credit score determines your interest rate, try to avoid applying for any new credit cards within 3-6 months. The number and type of accounts: There are such things as “good debts” and “bad debts.” Having a mortgage, student loan, or car loan looks better (as long as you don’t have late payments on your record) because it implies that you’re responsible enough to maintain a home, go to school, and take care of a car. Plus, the things that credit bought tend to last longer than the loan, making it good debt. Credit card debt isn’t as flattering – especially a bunch of maxed-out store cards.