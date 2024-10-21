Rick Sperling is Director of Strategic Initiatives at Detroit Excellence in Youth Arts Steve Koss

If a youth arts program is launched in the city and no one knows about it, can it make a difference?

The impact of arts programming on the quality of life in Detroit can’t be denied. Detroit enjoys the fruits of many philanthropic entities and individual organizations that bring vibrancy to city spaces.

But for a specific audience – youth, ages 5-18 – arts opportunities are often lost in the shuffle of well-intentioned-but-disconnected groups. This disconnect often leaves precious resources untapped and unshared.

Formed in 2020, DEYA‘s mission is dedicated to catalyzing the collective impact for youth arts in Detroit. It brings together public entities, national foundations, corporations, and private donors to focus efforts, pool funding and solve problems.

DEYA’s mission of intentional connection among and between the arts community began with its own serendipitous connection between two leaders and arts community veterans, Rick Sperling and Nafeesah Simonette.

COMMONALITY IN THE YOUTH ARTS SECTOR

Simonette, DEYA’s executive director, has a background in arts education, with more than a decade in the classroom and at Oakland University teaching arts integration to students. Most recently she served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and collaborated with the Michigan Arts Education Instruction and Assessment (MAEIA) Project in the Detroit area.

Sperling, DEYA’s director of strategic initiatives, was the founder and director of the acclaimed Detroit-based Mosaic Youth Theater for more than 20 years. His work continued after Mosaic as a lead arts consultant for Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) helping the district identify and overcome roadblocks to arts education.

Simonette had written a blog series for MAEIA, addressing inequity, access and engagement with arts and arts education.

“Through that series, Rick found me and that work,” says Simonette. “We connected over a lot of similar ideas about synergy around certified arts education and outside arts.”

Simonette says that youth arts transformed both of their lives, so they found commonality.

“As adults we saw youth education and youth arts as an incredibly impactful thing in our lives and that led us to co-found DEYA,” says Simonette. “Our greatest impact is by working across-sectors as a catalyst to create greater equity.”

Sperling’s consultancy came to an end, but he and Simonette’s connection sparked a collaboration that became DEYA. The pair found an incubation home for their work at Connect Detroit

“We spent two years as an incubated program,” says Simonette, “and now we are flapping our wings and out on our own.”

BORN IN CRISIS

The kernel of an idea that became DEYA began in the crucible of the 2020 COVID pandemic, while Sperling was a consultant to DPSCD. When the pandemic hit, plans went by the wayside and he and the DPSCD had another mission-critical challenge needed to solve: How to provide remote arts education for 30-40 students at a time in band, theater and visual arts.

Sperling’s proposed individual and small group online lessons. The challenge was raising funds. Sperling decided to reach outside the district and successfully raised $100,000 from individual donors. That momentum made raising funds through foundations and other funding entities more attractive and the number quickly doubled.

Matching funds from DPSCD allowed them to bring in 51 mentors across the artistic spectrum for the pandemic year – including three Detroit Opera Theatre residents mentoring remotely, and even a mentor from Heritage Works from Dakar, Senegal.

That experience, and the confidence that the challenges faced by youth arts efforts in Detroit could be overcome through connection, became the “aha” moment that led to DEYA’s founding.

One of Sperling and Simonette’s first orders of business was to look at data reflecting the state of youth arts in the city.

They partnered with Data Driven Detroit to map opportunities, equity and access gaps and existing resources in the city. From that, the founders pressure tested and formulated their four key pillars: Catalyzing collective impact networks, developing citywide systems and infrastructure, creating collaborative platforms, and driving advocacy and investment.

In on-the-ground terms, DEYA’s work is found in actions like connecting previously disconnected or siloed funders to arts endeavors; leading efforts to build out-of-school resources and reduce barriers like access to busses and transportation for young artists and their families; creating a centralized database and clearinghouse for arts resources; convening sector-wide conferences, summits and other information-sharing events; and collaborating with and lobbying local, state and national governments and organizations to comprehensively support youth arts.

IN IT, BUT NOT OF IT

WE HAVE LIFTOFF

In 2023, DEYA’s work took further flight with the “DEYA Launch Awards.”

This collaboration between DEYA and the Detroit Youth Arts Provider Network offers microgrants to young Detroit creatives on a quarterly basis, directly awarding $10,000 every quarter.

“Gardner White needed to find people to give the money to,” says Simonette.

“They reached out to other entities, and they just weren’t designed for that, and someone said ‘DEYA might be able to help.’ When we got the phone call we thought ‘that’s exactly why money gets passed over,’” says Sperling, “because there’s no receiving entity!”

So DEYA stepped in, designed an application process and established the Launch Awards

Now, youth artists apply each quarter for up to $250, making a case for their artistic interest. To date, they’ve had more than 200 young artists apply for and receive microgrants.

“We’ve had nail techs, a tattoo artist, awards have covered airfare to New York City,” notes Simonette.

Award ceremonies for recipients have been held at venues like the Detroit centers of U of M and Michigan State University.

“Young artists are excited that this even exists,” says Simonette. “They can always find sports activities, but it’s very rare that they get to engage in the arts.”

AN ALTOGETHER SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

What’s next for DEYA? Its primary push is sustainability. As Sperling and Simonette note, Detroit has no shortage of arts organizations, but far fewer last past the initial funding burst and early successes. In staking out a unique territory in the arts ecosystem and staying organizationally small but powerfully impactful, DEYA hopes to leap over longevity hurdles.

