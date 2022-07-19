PHOTOS: Roller skating picks up speed in Detroit

Detroiters have been lacing up their skates this season, if the Monroe Street Midway is anything to go by. The sports complex, located just east of Detroit's Campus Martius Park, features an open-air roller rink operated by southwest Detroit's RollerCade, and is the oldest continuously operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. The space also hosts a sports zone, food trucks, a mini-golf course, vibrant murals, and live music.
Model D checks out the scene.
Five local muralists (Sheefy McFly, Tony Whlgn, Olivia Guterson, India Solomon, and David Rubello) have created colorful displays across the Midway, providing some fashionable backdrops for the fun.
Skating sessions are $13 each, including skate rental (or visitors can bring their own pair). The full schedule is here
