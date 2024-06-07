Since 1942, Edythe Ford’s family has served as the “help house” and the welcoming (and here’s what’s up) committee in the east side neighborhood of Pingree Park.

, a coffee house, laundromat, and community space on Mack Avenue, owned and operated by

MACC Development

. She serves as director of community engagement and organizing at the faith-based nonprofit that works to holistically revitalize Detroit’s 48214 zip code, block by block, neighbor by neighbor.

“It is important to touch people and listen to them,” she says. “Just shut up and listen. That is the most important thing. And stop telling people what they need. That’s what keeps people angry. It's cheaper for them to tell you what they need.”

Building relationships and facing challenges head-on has long been Ford’s approach. She returned to the city for good in 2012 after retiring from Wayne State University’s Office of Alumni Relations, earning a master’s in history, and living

