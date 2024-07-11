PHOTOS: The Farmington Farmers Market anchors Saturdays in downtown Farmington

David Lewinski | Thursday, July 11, 2024
For the past seven years, the Farmington Farmers Market has earned the praise of the community it serves, garnering the votes necessary to be named "Best Farmers Market in Metro Detroit" in the annual Vote 4 The Best contest from Detroit's WDIV-TV. It's a point of pride for the market, now in its 31st year. Peek into the Sundquist Pavilion and you'll see those seven championship banners hanging from the rafters; stroll through the market on any given Saturday and it's easy to see why there's so many banners hanging in the first place.

With public voting in this year's contest running through Sunday, July 14, the Farmington Farmers Market vies to continue its winning streak at eight years in a row. We sent photographer David Lewinski to capture what those award-winning Saturdays are like in downtown Farmington.
























Visit the Farmington Farmers Market online to learn more about upcoming events.
 
