PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk

Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Block by Block
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Community Redistricting
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Street View: Detroit's Hidden Corridors
Detroit Innovation
Dining Destinations
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Equity in our Parks
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Inside our Outdoors
Marygrove Conservancy
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
Resilient Neighborhoods
State of Health
STEM Hub
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Block by Block
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Community Redistricting
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Street View: Detroit's Hidden Corridors
Detroit Innovation
Dining Destinations
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Equity in our Parks
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Inside our Outdoors
Marygrove Conservancy
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
Resilient Neighborhoods
State of Health
STEM Hub
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
About
Support Us
PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk
MJ Galbraith
|
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Share
A closeup of "The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.
It’s been a big year for public art in downtown Farmington, and the year’s most publicized artwork hasn’t even been installed yet. It started in February, when the Farmington DDA hosted
a public art fundraising gala
at GLP Financial Group headquarters. Those funds raised will be put toward the centerpiece of Masons Corner, a new park that will soon be built at the northwest intersection of Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road; the city recently celebrated
another fundraising milestone
, succeeding in its crowdfunding campaign for the new park. The park’s centerpiece, a monument to the city’s bicentennial, will be an interactive swing sculptured by the Nordin Brothers of Detroit Design Center.
There’s a lot of moving parts there, but Downtown Farmington made it happen. And while we await the latest public artwork to arrive downtown, we took a stroll up and down the city streets to see what precedes its installation. Here’s some of what we found.
A three-year partnership features a rotating series of sculptures from Michigan artist Ken Thompson at Riley Park.
"Split Also" by Ken Thompson.
"Welcome to Farmington" by John Martin.
"The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.
"A Tale of Two Countries" by Sandra Busko.
Farmington Civic Theater mural by Adrienne Pickett.
The future site of Masons Corner and the latest work from the Nordin Brothers.
"It's a Small Town, After All" by Mary Lou Stropoli.
Sculpture of noted Farmington official John D. Dinan by artist Janice B. Trimpe.
"Koi Pond" by Kate Aren.
This World War II plaque was installed at Farmington Memorial Park in May 2024.
"Vines Mural" by Mac Harthun.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Related Tags
Placemaking
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Historic church will become Tampa's Black History Museum
Source: 83Degrees
Navigating Success: Uncle Ducky's journey from the skies to the shores of Lake Superior
Source: Upword - UP
Small town, big luxury: Coppus Motors' legacy of Mercedes-Benz excellence in Tiffin
Source: The Helm Sandusky
Regional Housing Partnerships addressing need for affordable housing
Source: Flintside
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture
Neighborhood Innovation
Arts
Redevelopment
Building Communities
Reuse / Rebuild
Entrepreneurs
Shop Local
Film
Small Business
Green
Social Innovation
Green Tech
Talent Dividend
Higher Ed
Transit
Job Creation
Urban Farming
Michigan Nightlight
Urban Leadership
Mobility
Woodward Avenue
Move to Detroit
Workforce/talent development
About Model D
Contact Us
Detroit Links
Have a Tip?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.