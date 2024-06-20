PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk

A closeup of "The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.

A three-year partnership features a rotating series of sculptures from Michigan artist Ken Thompson at Riley Park.

"Split Also" by Ken Thompson.

"Welcome to Farmington" by John Martin.

"The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.

"A Tale of Two Countries" by Sandra Busko.

Farmington Civic Theater mural by Adrienne Pickett.

The future site of Masons Corner and the latest work from the Nordin Brothers.

"It's a Small Town, After All" by Mary Lou Stropoli.

Sculpture of noted Farmington official John D. Dinan by artist Janice B. Trimpe.

"Koi Pond" by Kate Aren.

This World War II plaque was installed at Farmington Memorial Park in May 2024.

"Vines Mural" by Mac Harthun.