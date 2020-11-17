Connecting the dots: Detroit firefighter sees a bigger picture around health equity

A before and after comparison shows the work Gary Ringer and his team do for blighted homes in the Detroit area.

The Joy Southfield Health & Education Center is just one of the initiatives Gary Ringer is involved in.

The Joy Southfield Community Development Corporation helps support local health-focused initiatives, such as farmers markets and free flu vaccinations.

Gary Ringer's company, Eco-Environmental Solutions, is responsible for the reconstruction of around 15 homes impacted by blight.