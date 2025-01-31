What is “energy poverty” and how it contributes to unaffordable housing

more than 6% of household income)

The U.S. Census states that more than one-quarter of adults in Michigan households were unable to pay an energy bill in full in the last 12 months. That’s 1.7 million people.

Studies show energy poverty has negative and disproportionate environmental impacts on low-income populations and minority groups.

A household with 6% or greater energy burden is considered to be a high energy burden household .

Extreme weather events, becoming ever more common, can put people who cannot afford utilities in unsafe situations.

In the past year, energy service (electricity and piped gas) price increases have outpaced the overall inflation rate .

In many neighborhoods in Detroit with older housing stock, residents have been dealing with energy poverty – also known as utility poverty – for a long time.Poorer households living in inefficient homes, in particular, can pay a burdensome amount (to heat, cool and light their homes – and may have to make tough budget decisions to avoid utility cut-offs.“Energy poverty is real for residents,” says Jeffrey Jones, executive director of HOPE Village Revitalization. “If you are working class or a community that struggles sometimes, you have trouble balancing whether I'm going to be able to feed my family, take my kids out, or pay the utility bills.”Jones isn’t alone in understanding the ubiquity and urgency of the problem:Jones believes that a focus on sustainable building practices when renovating housing property is key to long-term affordability. With rent, transportation, food – and utilities that can spike during extra hot or cold weather – it can be tough to make ends meet.“If you can reduce one of those factors in a family's life, that's a win,” says Jones. This [energy-efficient renovations] is the one win that we've been able to demonstrate.”Energy poverty affects individuals, society and the environment. For now, Jones is most concerned with the individuals in the HOPE Village neighborhood where he lives and works – an area where the homes are older and the people living in them have not been able to afford energy-efficiency improvements.“We want to ensure that people can remain in their homes and that it is affordable,” says Jones.- Melinda Clynes