10 spooktacular places to visit for Halloween

Supplied / Glenore Trails Haunted Forrest

“Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, “Tonight is Halloween!” - Dexter Kozen



Halloween is creeping forward, bringing with it ghost apparitions, glowing jack-o-lanterns, and beasts of sheer terror. Roam through a creepy forest, glittering with lights. Explore the remnants of an old insane asylum. Or follow a tamer path and partake in the fall festivities at a historic village. Below are 10 spooky attractions to experience the spookiness and horror of the season.



Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest

Commerce Township



Tiptoe through the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil, a ghostly immersive walk twinkling with dazzling displays of sound, light, and scariness. A family-friendly event, tickets can be purchased online for an evening, Thursday through Sunday, now until Halloween. The hour-long, creepy hike is a half mile through darkened woods with cold stars glittering above. Become frightened as you view horrifying clowns, shimmering ghosts, and ghoulish illuminated trees that are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit.



Terror on Tilson Street

Romeo



Terror on Tillson is a beloved Halloween tradition where homes within the historic village of Romeo on and surrounding Tillson Street are decorated for the season. A community event that attracts visitors from all over the nation, Terror homeowner participants spend countless hours and thousands of dollars dressing up their houses. Peer into a haunted pirate ship, run from freakish clowns, and twirl with dead brides. The event runs from Monday, October 16 through Halloween and can be visited any evening, though trick or treating happens only on Halloween. The event is free, though t-shirts and other items are available to raise money for local students and veterans.



Hogwarts in Detroit,

Detroit



Jump aboard the Hogwarts Express with the Detroit Symphony at Orchestra Hall on Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. Conductor Erin Freeman and the DSO will play melodious musical selections from your favorite Harry Potter movies. Participate in the annual costume contest and dress as your favorite wizard, muggle, or witch. Before the concert there will be photos, treats, and other activities.



Erebus Haunted Attraction

Pontiac



For a fright-filled night, head to Erebus, which takes horror to the extreme. A tradition for 24 years, the four-story tower of terror serves up horrifying thrills, unforgettable moments of laughter, and blood-curdling screams. Voted one of best haunted houses in the nation, run with fear as things attack you, touch you, and bite you. Get thrown into a box and get buried alive. The half-mile track sports state-of-the-art Hollywood effects that will suck you into raw fear. Tickets can be purchased online. This attraction is not recommended for children under 13.



Monster Ball

Detroit



If you are looking for a haunted party, join over 2000 cursed souls for Detroit’s largest Halloween party on Saturday, October 21. Set in the gritty, industrial Russell Center, listen to Detroit’s hottest DJs while sipping a drink among creepy circus performers, including towering stilt walkers, bewitching illusionists, colorful acrobats, high wire aerialists, and amazing performers strewn over multiple levels and stages. Tickets, with varying access, may be purchased online. VIP access includes a frightful freak show and a dreadful fortune teller to predict your future. There is a cash bar along with food trucks to satisfy your growling stomach.



Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village

Dearborn



For a fantastical Halloween adventure, head to Greenfield Village after hours for an enchanting, nostalgic time. Within its bewitching setting, ghostly performances, harvest markets, and costumed, storybook characters are showcased from the Grim Reaper to Alice in Wonderland. Meander down an illuminated jack o lantern path while experiencing dramatic vignettes from the Wizard of Oz and the Tell-Tale Heart. The Hallowe’en Express will be rolling on its magical tracks for a ghoulish ride through the village or hop into a horse-drawn carriage. Tickets may be purchased online.



Zoo Boo at Detroit Zoo

Royal Oak



For some family holiday fun, head to Zoo Boo to experience festive pumpkin displays set amongst all your favorite animal friends. Strolling entertainers wander around, from playful jugglers to cunning magicians. Be sure to visit all the trick-or-treat spots scattered throughout the park. Special Halloween enrichment activities for the furry and feathered inhabitants will be taking place at various animal habitats to stimulate natural behavior such as foraging. Get your face painted then head to the showing of “SCOOB! A 4-D Experience.” Various ticket options are available online.



Pumpkin Palooza

Plymouth



For a safe and haunted Halloween experience, head to Pumpkin Palooza, an annual event that draws 6000 attendees every year and includes children, fur babies, and grandparents. The event will be held this year on Sunday, October 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is a costumed extravaganza for all ages. Dress as your favorite character and enter the costume contest while enjoying live, festive entertainment. Peruse some of the many vendors, who will be handing out sugary delights to excited trick-or-treaters. Enter your dressed-up furry friend in the pet costume contest. This is a free event for all ages.



Macomb County HarvestFest

Sterling Heights



For a rousing good, fall fabulous time for the whole family, head to HarvestFest on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, from noon until 5 p.m. at Freedom Hill. Costumes are encouraged for everyone, including moms and dads. Join in one of the festivities, such as relaxing hayrides, a bouncy inflatable zone, music, family movies, wandering favorite characters, a spray tattoo artist, a colorful pumpkin patch with professional pumpkin carvers, games, a birds of prey show, a reptile show, a grand prix car, trick or treat stations, selfie stations, and food trucks.



Eloise Asylum

Westland



For a terrifying paranormal experience, there is no creepier place than Eloise Asylum. Eloise is the infamous psychiatric asylum that opened in 1839. Known for its reputed poor treatment of its patients, the decaying hospital is believed to house lingering spirits from the dead. Investigate the notorious ghostly activity while using the site’s equipment or bring your own on one of Eloise’s public tours. Feel the chill of ghosts’ pasts or see a wispy flutter out of the corner of your eye. Photography and video are encouraged. Tickets may be bought online.