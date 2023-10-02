Students are faced with lots of challenges as it relates to education. Students, especially in urban communities, face a severe lack of resources needed to be educated properly like school books, materials, technology and enriching after-school programs. The lack of quality teachers is also a challenge because of limited funding for schools in urban communities. You have people who are just placeholders, for example, substitute teachers for the entire year. Being chronically absent causes students to fall behind academically making it harder to stay on track to graduate from high school.

Students who are chronically absent are more likely to become high school dropouts which are linked to poor outcomes later in life, from poverty and diminished health to involvement in the criminal justice system and drug usage. It's important that we keep our kids connected to school to give them a better chance of a quality life in the future. Staying connected to school will also allow them to break generational cycles of unemployment, poverty and mental health issues.

The Konnection's programs will help develop the next generation of leaders right here in Detroit. Our programs will help move the needle on student chronic absenteeism, which will lead to higher graduation rates in Detroit. Increasing student achievement will contribute to an overall financially healthier city and economy.

