Non-profit helping to build resilience in Detroit's small businesses

Les Lance, business manager for J&G Pallets, says the building they renovated on Mack Avenue likely would have been demolished without intervention. Joe Powers/Insitu Photography

Storage space at the new premises on Mack Avenue provides J&G Pallets with the room they need to grow.

Siblings J.D. Givhan, Rebecca Givhan, Geraldine Wooten, and business manager Les Lance are proud of the premises they have built for J&G Pallets at a renovated site on Mack Avenue.

The Corner, a $30 million mixed-use building at Michigan and Trumbull Avenues, is one of the projects supported by lending from LISC Detroit.

