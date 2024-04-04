How Macomb County is preserving farmland for future farmers

Jeff Schroeder. Photo: Supplied.

An aerial view of Vern Kulman's farm. Photo: Courtesy of Vern Kulman.

Armada Grain

A view of the Romeo Lavender Farm in Bruce Township. Photo: Courtesy of Nick Batsikouras.

LAVENDER VISITOR: A customer with her dog visiting Romeo Lavender Farm in Bruce Township, Michigan. Photo: Courtesy of Nick Batsikouras.