Mapping Detroit: How the city's home improvement stores are 'agents of knowledge'

There are very few

located in Detroit. Similar to many retail categories, home improvement, and hardware options in the city tend to be very local and many have been around for decades. There is only one national hardware retailer, Home Depot, on W. 7 Mile Road and Meyers. There is a single Ace Hardware on McNichols and no Lowe’s store within the city limits. The most prevalent brand of hardware stores in Detroit is True Value with about a dozen locations across the city.