PHOTOS: The "magic" of Marygrove's Early Ed Center

The center's community-made mosaic represents early childhood education's role in a child's life: planting, nurturing, and helping beauty to bloom Steve Koss

Students are invited to bring home vegetables they grow in their gardens to help promote healthy eating. Steve Koss

"There's a whole world out here," says Waits. The children have named the trees, and know where the fairies live. Steve Koss

"The grove" is the center's largest playground, situated within the surrounding neighborhood, where 3 to 4-year-olds play. Each of the older classrooms has door access to the nature park. Steve Koss

In the older classrooms, 4-year-old children are prepping for kindergarten. The center's design includes the flexibility to convert older classrooms based on their student size. Steve Koss

As a small business incubator or a space for healthy, affordable cooking class demos, the center's commercial kitchen is an aspect of the campus Starfish CDO Jody Waits says, "We'd love to offer back." Steve Koss

A child independently looks at books during quiet time. Steve Koss

Principal Celina Byrd says the center's intentionally designed spaces, like the book nook, ensure children, parents, staff, and the community all have a place. Steve Koss

The collaboration lab is a space where families can meet with all teachers and behavioral health specialists serving their students across the P20 campus. Steve Koss

Starfish Chief Development Officer Jody Waits with Senior Donor Relations Specialist Peggy Kaczmarek in the staff atrium. Steve Koss

The staff wellness lounge sports healthy snacks, coffee, yoga on TV, and space for eating, relaxing, or finishing a project. The adjacent atrium encourages teachers to rest in sunshine and nature. Steve Koss

The center hosts indoor playrooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor activities include standing, jumping, running, throwing, and catching a ball. Steve Koss

The parent lounge at the front of the center was designed explicitly around parent feedback. Offering WiFi, laptops, tables, coffee, and snacks, it's a meet-up and a space to get a little work done or decompress before pick-up. Steve Koss

Using play therapy, a behavioral health specialist can see how a child interacts with toys to help discern what their life may look like at home. Steve Koss

Therapeutic spaces allow a child displaying "big behaviors" the opportunity to cool down. Through an observation window, parents and behavioral health professionals can view the child in their natural form. Steve Koss

University of Michigan Clinical Assistant Professor "Nurse Laura" Gultekin, Ph.D., is the nurse navigator at the center. She helps families with children with complex needs connect to and receive support services. Steve Koss

The family wellness center is in a ramping-up phase. Currently, occupational therapists visit on-site to work with students. Plans include physical and speech therapy, but workforce shortages have made it challenging to fill hires. Steve Koss

Classrooms are designed with a center pod to provide teachers with increased support and collaboration. They shared student lavatories, diapering, and handwashing stations. Steve Koss

Starfish prepares and delivers healthy meals for students daily from its headquarters in Inkster. Steve Koss

Early education teachers Nicole Clark and Tammie Dailey stand in the toddler courtyard. Clark says she loves how every classroom floods with light and teachers and students can experience the outdoors throughout the day. Steve Koss

Students connect to the outdoors daily and explore the green space in all seasons. Steve Koss

Each classroom is connected to an outdoor courtyard or playground. Steve Koss

With the use of U of M's curriculum, "You might have a three-year-old who is truly having their day designed to both read "The Hungry Caterpillar", but also start to identify inequities and how to use your voice," says Waits. Steve Koss

The University of Michigan and Starfish developed the center's curriculum focusing on literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), social justice, and racial empowerment. Sarah Williams

Starfish Family Services is celebrating nearly 60 years. The nonprofit human service agency is focused on education through Head Start and the Great Start to Readiness Program as well as behavioral health services for infants through age 20. Steve Koss

The center has been called a birthright for Detroit's children. The terra cotta exterior was inspired by the Biblical story of Joseph's coat of many colors and the master quilts made by generations of resourceful women in Gees Bend, Alabama Steve Koss

The Early Education Center serves 144 students, from birth to five, and is a resource for other early childhood providers in the neighborhoods surrounding Marygrove. Steve Koss

Kresge Detroit Program Managing Director Wendy Lewis Jackson and architect Marlon Blackwell receive Dedalo Minosse award citations. At left is Dr. Valentina Galan, Director of Cultural Heritage and Activities of the Veneto Region. Courtesy of Kresge.

Early Head Start class poses together during recess.

Staff atrium.

