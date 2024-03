New website simplifies search for accessible public transportation in Michigan

One of the barriers to accessing COVID vaccinations for the disability community has been transportation. In response, Disability Rights Michigan has unveiled an interactive guide to help users navigate the complex transportation system in the state.

A portrait of Kristen Milefchik taken at the TRU office.

Kristen Milefchik with a participant at a Disability Rights Michigan event.

Photo shows a woman in a wheelchair at a bus stop.

Kristen Milefchik speaks to a crowd at an event promoting a transit millage.