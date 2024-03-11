New website simplifies search for accessible public transportation in Michigan

One of the barriers to accessing COVID vaccinations for the disability community has been transportation. In response, Disability Rights Michigan has unveiled an interactive guide to help users navigate the complex transportation system in the state.

Photo shows a woman using a wheelchair being pushed up a ramp into an accessible van. Photo shows a woman in a wheelchair at a bus stop. A portrait of Kristen Milefchik taken at the TRU office. Megan Owens/TRU Kristen Milefchik speaks to a crowd at an event promoting a transit millage. Kristen Milefchik with a participant at a Disability Rights Michigan event. Courtesy of Kristen Milefchik