Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Austin Black II. Courtesy of City Living Detroit.

Homes in the Bagley neighborhood. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Sherwood Forest

Bagley's various styles of brick houses range from $100,000 to low $300,000s. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Pingree Park

Jan Dijkers. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Livernois commercial corridor at West Outer Drive. Photo: Nick Hagen.