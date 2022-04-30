Remix the Six: Signs of a reinvigorated West McNichols (Six Mile) starting to show

A new platform is laid out in front of the Fitzgerald neighborhood sign as the Live6 Alliance readies their pocket park for warm weather programming. Neighboring business Metro Detroit Barber College owns and volunteers use of the once vacant lot. Photos: MJ Galbraith

From Livernois to Wyoming, the West McNichols corridor bisects the Bagley and Fitzgerald neighborhoods in Detroit. Photos: MJ Galbraith

Dr. Geneva J. Williams, executive director of the Live6 Alliance. (Photo courtesy of the Live6 Alliance)

“The roof was caving in. There was water damage everywhere,” Chase Cantrell says of the building at 7400 W. McNichols, pictured here early in the building’s rebuild and redevelopment. (Photo courtesy of the Live6 Alliance)

7400 W. McNichols today. Developer Chase Cantrell expects the building to be ready for business this July. Its first tenant? A taproom from the Black-owned 734 Brewing Company.

Chase Cantrell, co-founder of Speramus Partners. (File photo: David Lewinski)

7303 W. McNichols today. The buildings here will be razed to build the block-long Sawyer Art Apartments mixed-use development.

A rendering of The Sawyer Art Apartments, a $10.8 million mixed-use development with 38 apartments and more than 6,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Work is underway to build a small business incubator at 7434 W. McNichols, a partnership between Invest Detroit and the Live6 Alliance.

The gates to Marygrove College, a 53-acre campus now run by the Marygrove Conservancy.