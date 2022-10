Rooted in Community: Meet the local developers emphasizing residents, empowerment

Ryan Myers-Johnson is the Director and Founder of Sidewalk Detroit. Photo: Supplied / Community-Rooted Development.

The LOVE Building. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Jeanette "Jenny" Lee poses at the development site fo the LOVE Building. Photo: Nick Hagen.

Detroit Narrative Agency

Detroit Justice Center

Malik Yakini is co-founder and Executive Director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network. Photo: Supplied / Community-Rooted Development.

The Alley Project: Studio Luevanos. Photo: Courtesy of The Alley Project.

8869 Avis transformed an empty building and lots into a Plaza and Market space. Photo: Courtesy of The Alley Project.

Erik Paul Howard attends a Southwest Detroit festival with his son. Photo: Rosa Maria Zamarron.