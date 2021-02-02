Photo essay: St. Clair County provides many opportunities for winter fun

Skaters enjoy an outdoor ice skating rink, located on S. Riverside Avenue between Cass Street and Clinton Avenue in St. Clair, Michigan. Liz Fredendall

Keegan Yaek brings his sled back up after going down the sledding hill at Columbus County Park in Columbus, Michigan.

Carly Coventry, 5, who recently began taking skating lessons, practices at St. Clair's outdoor ice skating rink. "We live nearby and it's really fun for them, says Carly's father, Nic Coventry. "She can skate for free, it’s close to home, and it's better than being stuck inside. You can't make a snowman without snow, but you can ice skate."

The Wadhams to Avoca Trail is a 12 mile long trail located in St. Clair County that ranges from Avoca to Port Huron. Visitors enjoy this path year-round on foot, wheels, or even skis.

A marker clearly identifies a path at Columbus County Park. Visitors enjoy recreation year-round at this 411-acre park which offers opportunities such as bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking, a sledding hill, and even groomed trails for cross-country skiing.

Phillip Yaek pushes his son Keegan, 5, down the sledding hill at Columbus County Park.

Marshall Fick goes ice fishing on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Wm.P. Thompson Pond located on 40th Street in Port Huron, Michigan. Hoping to catch Pike, Fick sets up a series of tip-ups and hooks Golden Shiners to use as bait. "It gets me outside," says Fick. "And the adrenaline rush when you run over to a tip-up, set the hook, and then feel this big 26 to 32-inch Pike on the bottom of it — that's what that's what I enjoy about it."

Marshall Fick places a baited tip-up that's rigged with a motion detector into the water at Wm.P. Thompson Pond in Port Huron, Michigan. "I use tip-ups a lot at night," says Fick. "These little lights only go off when there's motion, so when this flag goes up then that light starts blinking."

The Ira Township Park Disc Golf Course located on Meldrum Road in Ira Township is a nine-hole disc golf course that is open year-round.