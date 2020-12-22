‘People to support, not problems to be solved’: How this Detroit fellowship cultivates change-makers

Mose Primus, Jaqueline Fulbright, and Emmitt Russell work on the Yorkshire Woods community gardens to create a neighborhood resource on the east side of Detroit.

Tanya Saldivar-Ali talks with her team at AGI Construction as they remodel a building on 18th Street.

Orlando Bailey, from Urban Consulate, works with the Detroit Innovation Fellowship to provide professional development opportunities for participants.

Juan Shannon is focusing on renewable energy for his community spaces in Parker Village.

Immigrant entrepreneur Juan Carlos Dueweke-Perez helped fundraise for restaurants in Southwest Detroit during COVID-19.

Karanja Famodou, left, and Ali Dirul are the co-founders of energy solutions business, Ryter Cooperative Industries.

Joe and Barb Matney have repurposed blacks in Warrendale to develop community spaces and gardens.

Tammy Black, and her family, work to improve land in Jefferson Chalmers, developing gardens, community centers, and educational resources.