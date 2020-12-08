Manistique Community Treehouse organizer is a force of, and for, nature

Tammy Black, her children, and her grandson, take a break from their community work and online learning to pose in front of the Creative Empowerment Garden in Jefferson Chalmers.

Halloween decorations adorn the Creative Empowerment Garden to allow neighbors to celebrate the spooky season in a safe way during COVID-19.

A free library services visitors to the Community Empowerment Garden.

A beehive provides part of the horticultural education Tammy Black fosters at green spaces on Manistique Street.