Why Detroit needs a plan for tree equity

Robert Turner at home. No trees shade his house near 6 Mile and Schaefer. Photo by Nick Hagen.

Tree Equity in Detroit on a score of 0-100. Image: America Forests.

Mel Herrera at home in Islandview. Photo by Nick Hagen.

Dr. Ijeoma Nnodim Opara outside the Detroit Medical Center. Photo by Nick Hagen.

Detroit Tree Canopy Assessment by District. 2019.