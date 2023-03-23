Voices of Youth: Behind the scenes on a Model D photo shoot

Nyla Davison tagged along on a Model D photo shoot that her father, Kahn Davison, was working on, about three women who are shaping Detroit's hip-hop renaissance.The 14-year-old participant in Model D's Voices of Youth initiative filmed a social media reel about what it took to create our story, interviewing the journalist and keenly observing the process.She worked with our team's social media mentors, Chrishelle Griffin and expert Lauren Ried, to polish a final story. Her work received resounding applause and engagement across platforms like Instagram, with viewers responding with comments celebrating "the next generation of storytellers".