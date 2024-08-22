Weekend pedal: A Kalamazooan tours Detroit at the 'speed of bike'

Detroit's population dropped from 1.8 million in 1950 to 638,300 in 2020. Many neighborhoods are dotted with empty lots. One of few structures on Pierce St. is this AirBnB.

Eric Gates' DJ trike, which provided a Detroit techno/house/funk/hiphop soundtrack for the ride. Mark Wedel

The author's Priority 600 in front of the Temple Bar on Cass. The dive bar is a frequent setting on the 2017-2018 Comedy Central series "Detroiters." Unfortunately, it's closed indefinitely. Mark Wedel

The Southwest Greenway features The Yard Graffiti Museum. Much of Detroit's public art is, or is inspired by, graffiti. Mark Wedel

The author enjoys an old fashion, Creole bowl and live R'n'B. Food and drink trucks, and live music keep the Michigan Central grand opening going on weekends. Mark Wedel

Michigan Central was built in 1913, and was the arrival point for many as Detroit's population exploded in the early 20th century. Mark Wdel

A way to get around Detroit by pedaling: the pedal bar. Mark Wedel

Day One: Stopping at Seasons Market and Cafe, waiting for check-in time at the El Moore. Mark Wedel

Bikers headed for Michigan Central. Now restored, the train station had been a symbol of Detroit blight since 1988. Mark Wedel

Michigan Central has been holding free open-house hours on weekends since June's grand opening. Lines may be long. Mark Wedel

Author Mark Wedel after getting caught sneaking a peak in the exit door of the Belle Isle Aquarium, just after closing time. Mark Wedel

The Dequindre Cut pathway has spaces for public gatherings, such as the Freight Yard beer garden. Mark Wedel

